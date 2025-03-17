Blue Owl Capital Hires Blake Shorthouse as Global Head of Family Capital

Former KKR executive brings 30 years of financial markets experience to Blue Owl

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the hiring of Blake Shorthouse as Global Head of Family Capital. Blake will be based in London and report to James Clarke, Global Head of Blue Owl's Institutional Business.

Prior to joining Blue Owl, Blake spent 10 years partnering with Family Offices at KKR as Founder & Head of Family Capital EMEA, and Head of Family Capital Asia. He brings extensive experience developing customized solutions for scaled & innovative Family Capital investors.

Prior to joining KKR in 2014, Blake worked in Wealth Management in Zurich and London as Head of Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) EMEA at Credit Suisse, and Deputy Global Head UHNW at UBS.

James Clarke, Global Head of Blue Owl's Institutional Business said: "Blake has long experience cultivating trusted relationships with some of the largest Single-Family Offices around the globe."

With over 250 Family Office clients and more than $6 billion of equity commitments, Blue Owl's investment capabilities have resonated strongly with Family Offices.

Shorthouse commented: "Many of Blue Owl's first clients were Family Offices, attracted by Blue Owl's pedigree of innovation in private markets. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation as we add new resources and capabilities to support our friends and partners in the Family Capital community."

Clarke added: "We want to enhance Family Office relationships, beyond commitments to our funds, by positioning Blue Owl as an indispensable partner to the Family Capital ecosystem. Blake's experience, his credibility with Single Family Offices, and his partnership first approach, will establish Blue Owl as one of the preeminent investment firms in this space."

Blue Owl's Institutional Business includes a team of over 95 professionals across 11 offices covering over 900 clients. The team's partnership approach to clients has raised more than $100 billion in capital since inception, with over $25 billion of capital commitments across two or more of Blue Owl's investment platforms.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $250 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Assets. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,100 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

blueowlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact

Nick Theccanat

Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs

Nick.Theccanat@blueowl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147951/5217016/Blue_Owl_Capital_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-hires-blake-shorthouse-as-global-head-of-family-capital-302402200.html