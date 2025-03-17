Every second counts: Formula 1 Implements Globant's New Team Content Delivery System in 2025, revolutionizing the racing experience

This cutting-edge development aims to enhance the competitive experience of a sport that challenges race teams to perform at their highest potential.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, launched the new Team Content Delivery System for the 2025 Formula 1® season during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, which occurred in Melbourne over the weekend. This cutting-edge development enhances the competitive experience of a sport that challenges race teams to perform at their highest potential.

As an Official Partner of Formula 1®, Globant is committed to supporting the organization in the creation of world-class IT systems and products. The Team Content Delivery System empowers engineers and team principals with real-time and archived video and data analysis. This resource enables them to make critical decisions regarding driver strategy during races, influencing the outcome of a race or even a championship title.

Designed with next-generation technology, the Team Content Delivery System focuses on responsiveness and usability. As seen at every race, it seamlessly integrates more than 30 video channels with various audio sources, alongside synchronized, cataloged data events for immediate replay analysis, user sharing, and live response. This advancement promises to facilitate quicker and more informed decision-making during critical race moments.

"This marks a solid footstep in our partnership with Formula 1® and showcases how innovation can create value and improve solutions in the most technologically advanced sport in the world. We are really excited to continue delighting millions of fans worldwide through this collaboration. The new Team Content Delivery System serves as a lighthouse for any top-tier competition challenging race teams to excel," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant.

"Since becoming an Official Partner of Formula 1, Globant has embraced the opportunity to work with Formula 1 to enhance our digital capabilities. The Team Content Delivery System will further evolve the ways teams consume and process key trackside data to support them in making faster and more informed decisions when they need it most. This launch represents a key milestone in our partnership, we look forward to other collaborations that will only serve to enhance the drama and excitement of Formula 1 both on and off the track," said Chris Roberts, Director of IT at Formula 1.

Key features of the Team Content Delivery System include:

On-Prem video ingestion and cloud delivery pipelines

Data normalization and classification

Live-to-VOD storage and delivery

Synchronized multiple video pipelines

A brand-new user interface designed for enhanced usability

In addition to acclaimed visual design and usability improvements, the system boasts increased availability, responsiveness, and resiliency. This cutting-edge solution delivers exceptional flexibility and adaptability compared to previous versions. Notably, it is expected to reduce response times from 9 seconds with the old application to under 5 seconds for live connections in the paddock network at the track, and approximately 6 seconds for users connecting over the internet.

Throughout this ongoing partnership, Formula 1® will leverage Globant's leading technology to forge deeper connections with fans and create unforgettable moments for those attending Grands Prix, both on and off the track.

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,200 employees and are present in 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642513/Globant_and_Formula_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

