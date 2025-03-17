Daniel Geuther, chairman of Hamburg-based AYYA AG, presented his views on the connection between personal development and the role of brands at the International Speaker Slam on 13th March in Wiesbaden. The event, which attracted 247 participants, provided a platform for inspiring speeches and the exchange of ideas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317322006/en/

Daniel Geuther on stage at the International Speaker Slam

Daniel's presentation focused on the thesis that a crucial impulse is often sufficient to activate people, and that this impulse does not necessarily have to come from their personal environment. He argued that brands, like personalities, can provide the necessary "boost", for example, through an energy drink.

As an executive of a company, he brought a unique perspective that linked the corporate world with the needs of individual development. His presentation illustrated how companies and brands can make a positive contribution to personal development. He cited practical examples where brands, through their products, services, or messages, motivate and inspire people. The talk encouraged thinking beyond the traditional role of brands and recognising their potential as catalysts for personal change.

The International Speaker Slam in Wiesbaden offered an ideal platform to present these ideas to a broad audience. Daniel's contribution enriched the discussion on personal development with a new facet. The event underscored the importance of interdisciplinary thinking and the exchange of perspectives from various fields.

Participants were impressed by Daniel's presentation and emphasised the relevance of his theses to the modern working world. The Speaker Slam once again proved its significance as a forum for innovative ideas and inspiring personalities who want to shape the future.

About AYYA AG:

Based in Hamburg, AYYA AG is a private beverage company focusing on the categories of energy drinks and better-for-you (BFY) products. Through its subsidiary, Yinbev Beverages India Private Limited, they exclusively distribute the energy drink 28 BLACK in India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317322006/en/

Contacts:

Amrata Mehta

Amrata.Mehta@yinbev.com

