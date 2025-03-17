Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal" or the "Company"), an environmental and renewables company, the developer of SusGro, an award winning, revolutionary organic liquid fertilizer and Leaders in The Circular Economy® today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. has signed a Service Agreement (the "Agreement") which provides for the overall rehabilitation to operational readiness of the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility (the "Facility") in Belleville, Ontario. Once the Facility becomes operationally ready and all government orders have been fulfilled, SusGlobal will retain a third party to operate the Facility.

The Facility is listed on the GHG CleanProject® Registry, https://www.csaregistries.ca/GHG_VR_Listing/CleanProjectDetail?ProjectId=909, a business unit of the Standards Division of the Canadian Standards Association ("CSA") for developed and marketed greenhouse gas ("GHG") offset credits where the Company has marketed and sold Verified Emission Reductions and Removals ("VERRs"), as part of its Composting Offset Project in Ontario.

"We believe this agreement will lead to a high-quality return to revenue stream for the Company's Facility, with further carbon credit monetization at the Belleville site."

About SusGlobal

SusGlobal, the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste-to-energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Facility returning to operational readiness, the possibility of the Company signing future agreements or entering into a future relationship, and the Facility again generating revenue for the Company. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

