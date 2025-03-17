Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Peak Minerals Ltd. (CSE: PEK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated November 8, 2024, and February 21, 2025, it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a 100% interest in 1494741 B.C. Ltd. ("149 BC"). The Acquisition was completed pursuant to a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 21, 2025, whereby the Company acquired all of the outstanding equity interests of 149 BC, an arm's length private exploration stage company which holds the interests in certain gold concessions located in the Tapanahony area within the Silipanwini District in the Republic of Suriname (the "Tapanahony Project").

The Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares of significant artisanal mining and historical exploration. The database acquired as part of the acquisition of 149 BC includes airborne geophysics, multiple phases of semi-quantitative panning of drainages, large auger grids. Management is of the view that there are multiple gold targets within the area of the Tapanahony Project that range from large gold-in-soil anomalies to those that have limited drilling. In the view of management, Suriname has been the focal point of successful gold exploration for decades and is internationally recognized as mining friendly.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 6,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Consideration Share") to the shareholders of 149 BC, on a pro rata basis in proportion to their former respective holdings of 149 BC, in exchange for all the issued and outstanding common shares of 149 BC at a deemed price of $0.25 per Consideration Share for total deemed consideration of $ 1,500,000. The Acquisition is an arm's length transaction. No finder's fee was paid in connection with the Acquisition. The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the securities laws in Canada.

The Company will issue an additional 6,000,000 Consideration Shares to the shareholders of 149 BC on a pro rata basis in proportion to their former respective holdings of 149 BC upon completion of drilling of an aggregate of 5,000 meters by a Sranan subsidiary of 149 BC on the Tapanahony Project (the "Milestone").

Following closing of the Acquisition, Oscar Louzada, a former shareholder of 149 BC, was appointed CEO of the Company, replacing incumbent CEO, Jonathan Yan. Mr. Yan will remain a director of the Company.

The Company anticipates filing a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with respect to the Tapanahony Project by June 30, 2025.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Acquisition will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Peak Minerals

Peak Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration on the Aida Project. The Aida Property consists of 5 mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 ha located on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

