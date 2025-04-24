Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"), under WKN: A416C1, ticker symbol: P84.

Sranan's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange along with the FSE, which is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. The Company believes that this cross listing on the FSE will enhance liquidity, broaden its shareholder base and facilitate advanced electronic trading and settlement. The Company's FSE stock quote can be found here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/sranan-gold-corp.

Oscar Louzada, CEO of Sranan Gold, commented: "Sranan Gold is expanding its presence in global financial markets through our Frankfurt listing. This milestone increases our visibility with European investors and supports our broader strategy to grow our presence in the international gold industry. We look forward to engaging a wider investor base as we develop the highly prospective Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname."

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

