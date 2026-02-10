Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Lawantino N.V. (the "Vendor") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the 18,468-hectare Lawantino Gold Property (the "Property") situated in southeastern Suriname. The acquisition of the Property, which is currently the focus of extensive artisanal alluvial mining (see Figure 1), strengthens Sranan's position within the highly prospective Guiana Shield, a region recognized for structurally controlled gold mineralization. The Company now controls 47,500 hectares of high-potential land for exploration.

The Property is strategically located along the same deep-seated regional structure, the Central Guiana Shear Zone (CGSZ), that hosts Founders Metals' Antino Gold Project and Miata Metals' Sela Creek Project, two of the most active gold exploration projects in Suriname.

The Company has confirmed the presence of extensive active artisanal alluvial mining (see Figure 2) with multiple generations of mining (miners return to the same sites with more effective equipment). Sampling of limited saprolite exposure encountered shear-hosted quartz veins cutting granite near the contact with basaltic rocks. Two samples returned 4.24 and 1.88 grams per tonne gold, which are considered significant given the limited evaluation completed.

Oscar Louzada, Sranan's CEO, stated: "The Lawantino acquisition is a strategic addition to our Suriname exploration portfolio, strengthening our position along a proven and highly prospective structural corridor. The Project benefits from favourable geology, clear evidence of gold endowment through ongoing artisanal mining, and proximity to two active gold exploration projects. Lawantino fits well with our disciplined growth strategy and complements our ongoing work at Tapanahony as we continue to build value through systematic exploration."

Sranan's initial exploration program will focus on integrating areas of artisanal mining with satellite interpretation, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and structural analysis to prioritize targets for future trenching and drilling. The approach is to develop targets quickly and efficiently. A variety of lithologies observed in mine workings, including basalt, siltstone, and other metasediments, suggest a variety of potentially favourable lithologies and structures to test.

Auracle Geospatial Science Inc. ("Auracle") was contracted by Sranan to analyze the structural complexity of the Lawantino Property by means of its proprietary Mapped Underworld Dimension (MUD SAR) remote-sensing system. Results from Auracle's analysis show a distinct increase in fracture density in association with abundant small-scale miners (see Figure 3). A similar increase in fracture density is observed on the east portion of the Lawantino Property.

Lawantino Agreement Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, dated February 5, 2026, Sranan may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making cash and share payments and completing exploration-related expenditures. Over a 5-year period, the Company may earn 90% interest in the Property by making total cash payments of US$1,900,000, issuing 1,800,000 common shares to the arm's-length Vendor, and completing exploration expenditures on the Property totaling US$1,700,000. Upon completion of the 90% earn-in, the Vendor will retain a 10% interest in the Property and a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on all metals production from the Property. There was no finder fees paid.

Sranan may repurchase the 2% NSR for US$3.0 million and, upon the establishment of a minimum 750,000-ounce measured and indicated gold resource, may acquire the remaining 10% interest in the Property based on an independent valuation.

Table 1: Summary of Lawantino Property Agreement Earn-in Obligations

Milestone Cash

Payments Shares

Issued Work

Commitments Paid upon signing $100,000 - - Within 14 days of the Binding Agreement Execution Date ("BA Date") $150,000 - - 6-month anniversary of the BA Date $250,000 600,000 $150,000 1st anniversary of the BA Date $200,000 200,000 $250,000 2nd anniversary of the BA Date $150,000 150,000 $250,000 3rd anniversary of the BA Date $200,000 200,000 $350,000 4th anniversary of the BA Date $250,000 250,000 $300,000 5th anniversary of the BA Date $600,000 400,000 $400,000 Total $1,900,000 1,800,000 $1,700,000

Figure 1. Location of the Lawantino Property, along the CGSZ, showing major drainages and areas of small-scale mining.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/283308_94a3d6ef64bd5aaa_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Scouting flight showing extensive, active alluvial mining (December 23, 2025)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/283308_94a3d6ef64bd5aaa_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Fracture Density Image generated by Auracle using MUD SAR. Red areas indicate more intense ground preparation favourable for gold. Active areas of small-scale mining in bright yellow. The CGSZ cuts southeast to northwest through the concession.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/283308_94a3d6ef64bd5aaa_003full.jpg

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Business Development, states, "I am very excited about this new acquisition along the same structural trend of the CGSZ that hosts two active gold exploration projects. Lawantino complements our ongoing drilling program at our Tapanahony Gold Project and demonstrates that Sranan will continue to expand our portfolio of gold projects based on our extensive knowledge of Suriname. The agreement with Lawantino N.V. represents a major step in expanding our footprint within Suriname's highly prospective southeastern part of the Marowijne greenstone belt along one of the major controlling structures for large gold deposits. A strength of the Sranan team is our ability to develop early-stage projects into potential new discoveries. I first reviewed this area in 2007 when held by Canarc, so I am very pleased with our cooperation and relationship with Lawantino shareholders."

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t Au were re-assayed with 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed and showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. The Company notes that the drill intercepts may not represent true underlying mineralization. Core logging, photography, and sampling are completed under strict industry standard QA/QC protocols (Oreas certified reference materials, assayed coarse blanks, duplicates of core).

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold Corp.

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts.

For more information, please visit www.sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, the successful completion of the acquisition of the Lawantino Gold Project as discussed in this press release, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283308

Source: Sranan Gold Corp.