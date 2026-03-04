Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required Filings"). The Company has obtained approval from the Alberta Securities Commission to extend the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") until March 15, 2026.

The additional delay in filing is attributable to the timing of certain outstanding third-party confirmations, including from an international vendor and the Company's bank in Suriname, which were received later than anticipated. As a result, completion of the audit was deferred by approximately one week. The audit is now in its final stages, with only minor outstanding items remaining. Sranan remains in ongoing communication with its auditor to confirm any remaining documentation requirements and has committed to providing any outstanding materials promptly upon request. Sranan anticipates that the Required Filings will be completed on or before March 13, 2026. The interim first-quarter financial statements are expected to be filed within 48 hours thereafter, and in any event no later than March 15, 2026.

The Required Filings were due to be filed by January 28, 2026. In connection with the anticipated delays in making the Required Filings, the Company made an application for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to the Alberta Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, and the MCTO was issued on January 29, 2026. The MCTO restricts all trading by the Company's CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The issuance of the MCTO does not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

Both the Company and its auditors are working diligently towards the completion and filing of the Required Filings, and the Company will provide additional updates.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release until it meets the Required Filings requirement. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

For further information with respect to the MCTO, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 21, 2026, February 4, 2026, and February 18, 2026, available for viewing on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

