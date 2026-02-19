Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces assay results from its ongoing 2026 diamond drilling program currently focused on the Randy's Pit target. These results continue to extend Randy's Pit gold mineralization with significant near-surface assay results returned (Table 1). Randy's Pit lies along the +4.5-kilometre Poeketi Shear Zone ("PSZ") which represents one shear zone on Sranan's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Gold Project.

Drill hole 26RADD-023 encountered 30 metres ("m") of 0.67 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") starting at 99 m downhole and including a one metre interval assaying 12.53 g/t Au from 106 m. The hole was designed to test the up-dip extension of the significant mineralization intersected at depth in holes 25RADD-013 and 25RADD-004, successfully assessing the vertical continuity within the established PSZ (Figure 2). In drill hole 26RADD-021, an interval of 4 metres averaged 6.58 g/t Au, including one metre grading 21.8 g/t Au. Hole 26RADD-022 contained a 20.6 m interval of 0.64 g/t Au starting from surface. Drill hole 26RADD-020 tested the structural and mineralized gap between the northern and southern portions of the Randy's Pit target. The mineralization intersected in this hole correlates well with mineralization encountered in the southernmost drill holes, supporting structural continuity across the target area.

Table 1: Mineralized intercepts drilled by Sranan

Hole ID

From To Interval* Au (metres) (g/t) 26RADD-020

51.0 61.5 10.5 0.41

72.0 74.7 2.7 0.96 26RADD-021

115.0 119.0 4.0 6.58 Including 115.0 116.0 1.0 21.80 Including 118.0 119.0 1.0 3.97 26RADD-022

0.0 20.6 20.6 0.64

6.5 16.6 10.1 0.96

114.0 119.0 5.0 2.24 Including 114.0 117.0 3.0 3.42 26RADD-023

99.0 107.0 8.0 1.73 Including 106.0 107.0 1.0 12.53

125.0 155.0 30.0 0.67 Including 150.0 153.0 3.0 3.78

185.0 191.0 6.0 0.67

*Intervals are composited at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off with internal dilution up to 10 m tolerated. Widths shown are downhole intervals and may not represent true widths. True widths are unknown.

The PSZ, which hosts the known gold mineralization at Randy's Pit, is a mylonitic shear zone cutting folded and strained basalt . At Randy's Pit, the PSZ is an oblique dextral reverse shear zone with the main higher-grade mineralization plunging northwest along the shear fabric . PSZ shows progressive strain with pre and post shear extensional vein sets and visible gold often seen on shear planes in the core.

Figure 1. Randy's Pit Drill Assay Plan - Highlighting Results from Holes 26RADD-020 to 26RADD-023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/284501_0c523836a4d878eb_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Randy's Pit Section 455430 N - Highlighting the Relationship Between 26RADD-23 and earlier holes 25-RADD-04 and 25 RADD-013

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/284501_0c523836a4d878eb_002full.jpg

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations from This Release

Hole ID UTME

(m) UTMN

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) 26RADD-020 766406 455299 155.7 90 -45 131 26RADD-021 766408 455151 153.7 90 -45 197 26RADD-022 766341 455497 144.4 90 -60 152 26RADD-023 766273 455435 123.1 90 -50 326

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Executive Vice President of Exploration and Business Development, notes that the current drilling is progressing well with positive drill results and efficient drilling. "We are expanding the Randy's Pit target to the north with trenching and drilling and the PSZ continues to be a well mineralized gold system with multiple ore shoots, high grades, favorable widths at shallow depths and frequent visible gold seen in core. Further drilling will extend to depth and to the south."

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed and showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. The Company notes that the drill intercepts may not represent true underlying mineralization as core sample intervals are used. Core logging and photography and sampling are completed under industry standard QA/QC protocols (Oreas certified reference materials, assayed coarse blanks, duplicates of core).

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold Corp.

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

