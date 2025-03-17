The Grinder Lab presents the TGL-747:

High-End Manual Coffee Grinder

The Grinder Lab is proud to announce the launch of the TGL-747, a manual coffee grinder that stands apart for its precision, luxury, and innovation. Designed for coffee enthusiasts, this Swiss-made tool is set to upgrade how coffee is ground and enjoyed.

Exceptional Features and Benefits

The TGL-747 boasts a range of advanced features that make it the ultimate coffee-grinding solution:

Precision Grinding: With a 10 microns/click of vertical adjustment of the burrs and 50 clicks per revolution, the TGL-747 delivers the highest resolution on the market, making it espresso-capable and perfect for any brew method.

Superior Materials: Crafted from 316L surgical-grade stainless steel, this high-precision mechanical construction is supported by four ball bearings, ensuring durability and consistent performance.

Elegant Design: The stepless, easy-to-read, touch-sensitive, watch-inspired dial enhances usability, making it comfortable for all users, including those with visual impairments.

Stability and Safety: The TGL-747 features a stable, wide-base receiver, which provides exceptional stability. It prevents tilting or falling off the table, which could lead to damage.

Optimized for Comfort: Its thoughtful design prioritizes haptics and portability, allowing for a pleasant grinding experience while being lightweight enough for travel.

A Commitment to Excellence

Precision Matters to us, and we are here to deliver it. The TGL-747 is not just a coffee grinder, but a high-end precision tool designed for those who appreciate the art of coffee making. Its enhanced features offer an exceptional experience and optimal flavor in the cup.

Availability

The TGL-747 is available now through our website, www.TheGrinderLab.com, and select retailers.

After purchasing the grinder, we encourage you to use your serial number to join the TGL Club, a community hub featuring exclusive benefits and events.

Events

Join us at the Specialty Coffee Expo in Houston, Texas, from April 25-27, 2025, for a hands-on experience with the TGL-747 in action. Come to booth 1662 to feel, test, and explore its cutting-edge features live.

We will also be showcasing at World of Coffee Geneva 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 25-28, 2025, another great opportunity to connect and experience innovation firsthand. Meet us in booth 2528

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317470107/en/

