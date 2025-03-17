Institute for Portfolio Alternatives: IPA Announces AltsGlobal Conference Series with London Debut

Leading voice in alternative investments expands to global stage

LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) is proud to announce the debut event of its new AltsGlobal conference series, set to take place from November 10-12, 2025, in London. As IPA's first international event, this conference marks a significant milestone in its commitment to shaping the future of the alternative investments industry.

As the global alternative investments market continues to expand at an unprecedented pace, IPA AltsGlobal will convene key stakeholders-including asset managers, distribution partners, and industry thought leaders-from around the world. The conference will offer a premier platform to engage with top experts, exchange insights, and explore emerging trends shaping the future of alternative investments.

"We are thrilled to introduce IPA AltsGlobal London as our first in our series of new global conferences," said Anya Coverman, President and CEO of IPA. "With growing global demand for alternative investment strategies, this event is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge education, thought leadership, and networking opportunities to industry professionals worldwide. This expansion highlights IPA's commitment to providing world-class resources and fostering collaboration across the global alternative investments community."

IPA's international expansion underscores its dedication to delivering premier industry conferences that bring together top professionals from around the globe.

About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA)

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives-including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.

