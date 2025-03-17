Quinbrook completes financing for Cleve Hill Solar Park in Kent, England. The solar and storage project will be the largest in the United Kingdom when it goes live later in 2025. The developer claims contract for difference, capacity market and power purchase agreements (PPAs) were critical to securing project financing. Quinbrook has secured financial close for the largest UK solar and storage project to date. The 373 MW solar, 150 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) Cleve Hill Solar Park is currently under construction with full commissioning expected later in 2025. It is the first and largest ...

