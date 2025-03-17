Cummins Inc: Blending Technical Expertise With Business Acumen: Uchenna's Story

By Cummins Inc., Global Power Technology Leader

Uchenna U.'s journey at Cummins Inc. showcases the power of curiosity, growth and making a lasting impact. Since joining the company in 2013, Uchenna has navigated a dynamic career path, with roles spanning engineering, quality, supply chain and marketing. His transition from mechanical engineering to business operations within Cummins underscores his adaptability and passion for learning, making him a prime example of the growth opportunities available at Cummins.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Uchenna moved to the U.S. to pursue higher education, earning a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, followed by a master's in engineering management. After completing his studies, he joined Cummins with a clear goal: to blend his technical expertise with a broader understanding of business.

Today, he is part of a team that develops essential diagnostic tools for industries worldwide, and his work reduces downtime and boosts productivity. "I get to work with multiple stakeholders and manage initiatives across various projects. The diversity of my role adds a lot of excitement to my work," Uchenna shares.

As a Digital Product Marketing Manager within Cummins' business operations, he contributes to a group that ensures the effectiveness, accessibility and impact of Cummins' tools. One of the most rewarding aspects of his job is knowing that those diagnostic tools directly impact critical industries, minimizing downtime for engines and getting vital equipment back into service swiftly. This is especially crucial in sectors like healthcare, transportation and mining.

Despite the demands of his role, Uchenna places great importance on maintaining a work-life balance, which Cummins actively supports. He appreciates the company's efforts to provide flexible work options, particularly in a remote-first world. "Cummins has always prioritized work-life balance. Even before remote work became widespread, they supported employee well-being," he notes. This environment allows him to take time for personal reflection and growth while still achieving his professional goals.

Uchenna thrives in Cummins' collaborative and supportive culture. He describes the company as a place where people genuinely care about each other's success. "I often describe Cummins as a large organization with a family business vibe. Everyone genuinely cares, helps each other and wants the best for everyone," he says. For Uchenna, the company's culture is one of the most rewarding parts of his job. "It's wonderful to work with people who care not just about the job but also about your development and well-being."

As he looks to the future, Uchenna is excited about his career growth at Cummins. His goal is to continue expanding his business expertise and take on larger leadership roles within the company. "The opportunity to work on diverse projects and grow professionally is something I'm really excited about," he remarks. He also acknowledges that Cummins offers an environment where employees can continuously grow, both professionally and personally.

Working at Cummins has empowered Uchenna to shape his career in the direction he's always wanted. He believes the broad range of experiences he's gained within the company, from engineering to marketing and business operations, has prepared him for the challenges and opportunities ahead. "The opportunity to steer my career in my desired direction, with the support of mentors and sponsors, has been crucial to my growth," he reflects.

Uchenna's journey at Cummins is more than just a career-it's a testament to the power of curiosity, growth, and the drive to make a lasting impact. From engineering to business operations, he has embraced every opportunity to learn and expand his horizons, all while contributing to solutions that power vital industries across the globe. His story is a powerful reminder that at Cummins, the path you choose is just the beginning. With a culture that values collaboration, innovation, and personal growth, Cummins provides the opportunity to shape your future and create meaningful change. If you're ready to power your potential and make a difference, Uchenna's experience shows that at Cummins, the possibilities are limitless.

