Rekor Systems Provides Guidance on Financial Results and Updates on Operational and Management Realignments

COLUMBIA, Md., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a global leader in roadway intelligence, today provided insights into its preliminary year-end 2024 results and recent actions to improve financial performance by reducing the level of operating losses while positioning the Company for growth both domestically and internationally.

Based on preliminary and unaudited financial results, full-year 2024 revenue is expected to be above $45.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase above 30% compared to 2023. Fourth-quarter 2024 revenue is projected to be above $12.5 million, reflecting growth above 12% compared to the same period last year.

The following table sets forth the components of the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods included. This financial information is preliminary and subject to change in connection with the completion of our financial statement audit for the year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, the information contained within is unaudited preliminary financial information. Accordingly, readers of this information should not place undue reliance on this information. Additional information and disclosures would be required for a more complete understanding of our financial condition.

Three Months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (20,428 ) $ (11,324 ) $ (61,483 ) $ (45,685 ) Provision for income taxes 45 32 45 32 Interest expense, net 551 1,020 2,645 3,596 Depreciation and amortization 2,418 1,969 9,493 7,894 EBITDA $ (17,414 ) $ (8,303 ) $ (49,300 ) $ (34,163 ) Share-based compensation 1,399 1,115 4,829 4,352 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - - 4,693 (527 ) Impairment of intangible assets 9,987 - 9,987 - Loss on offering costs - Prepaid Advance - - 888 - Loss on extinguishment of Prepaid Advance 900 - 900 - Gain on the sale of Global Public Safety - - (1,500 ) - Loss due to the remeasurement of the STS Earnout and Contingent Consideration, net 100 384 100 384 Impairment of SAFE agreement - 101 - 101 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,028 ) $ (6,703 ) $ (29,403 ) $ (29,853 )

These preliminary results demonstrate the Company's continued progress in efficiently scaling operations while delivering increased value to customers and stockholders.

The Q4 2024 results will reflect the impact of recent cost reduction efforts implemented beginning in November of 2024, including significant voluntary cash reductions in compensation by employees in exchange for equivalent equity awards valued under current market conditions. These cost reductions have focused on ensuring the Company's ability to provide high-level support for existing customers and maximize current cash flow while minimizing dependence on uncertain capital markets in the anticipated implementation of pending contracts.

In early January 2025, the Company's Board of Directors established an Executive Committee to review operations, with an objective of strategic realignment of Company resources to focus on a go-to-market strategy to accelerate revenue growth and reduce dependence on outside capital. In this effort, there have been reductions in the workforce as well as realignment of executives in important roles with experience scaling companies globally while providing critical infrastructure products and services. These executives are expected to lead sales and operational resources to concentrate on the Rekor Scout® line of products and services for public and commercial customers, as well as the Rekor Discover® line of products for roadway data collection.

On March 12, 2025, Rekor's President and CEO, David Desharnais, submitted his resignation, which has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board"). Interim CEO and Board Chairman Robert A. Berman said, "We thank David for his contributions and wish him the best of success in his future endeavors. The Board has taken steps to begin the search for a new CEO. The Executive Committee will continue to fulfill its role during the transition to ensure the Rekor team can realize global opportunities for our products and services."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company is presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes these measures are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these non-GAAP measures principally to measure of the Company's core operating performance and believes that these measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by the financial community, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies. The Company also believes that these measures are useful to management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.

The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude provision for income taxes, net interest expenses, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, impairment of intangible assets, and other non-recurring charges. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial statement table above. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. You should consider the non-GAAP measures and other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and other GAAP results.

