Wearable Devices Ltd.: Wearable Devices Expands to Next-Gen Neural Interaction for Everyday Life After Securing Patent in the United States

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the "Company" or "Wearable Devices") (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced that it has received a notice of allowance for its patent application entitled "Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Certain claims of the patent protect the Company's revolutionary gesture-controlled interface ability to be used as wearable scale measuring real-world physical properties from the wrist. The patent covers, inter alia, the ability to estimate the weight of an object, the torque that the user applies fastening rotating objects such as screws and faucets, and measuring the force applied by a user when fastening a connector of an electrical cable harness, along with other innovations in the fields of voice commands, user experience, extended reality ("XR") embodiment and brain computer interface.

The innovation covered by the patent may be beneficial in multiple real-world applications, with three dominant use cases: enhancing embodiment for individuals with severe disabilities, increasing productivity in logistics and industrial environments, and improving immersion in virtual environments.

The patent is part of the Company's intellectual property ("IP") strategy to broaden the protection of its core IP globally using patent families that cover multiple future applications of wearable bio-potential sensors and allows the Company to adapt its patent portfolio in real time to future changes in global markets.

"The newly allowed patent demonstrates the power of neural interfaces in enhancing everyday tasks - whether it's weighing groceries, measuring the torque applied when closing a faucet, or ensuring connectors are properly fastened. Now that the patent is secured, we are diligently integrating these advanced features into our products to enrich our customers' lives," stated Mr. Guy Wagner, co-founder, President and Chief Science Officer of Wearable Devices Ltd.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "WLDS" and "WLDSW," respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

