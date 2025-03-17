DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.: Dentsply Sirona Appoints David Ferguson as Global Business Unit Leader

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona" or the "Company") (XRAY) today announced that David Ferguson has been appointed Senior Vice President, Global Business Unit Leader, effective March 14, 2025. In this role he will lead the global business unit teams managing the dental product portfolio, serve as a member of the Executive Management Team and report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Simon Campion.

David Ferguson joins Dentsply Sirona with 25 years of experience in MedTech and healthcare with a proven track record of delivering results, competing in a global marketplace and leading global product strategy. Mr. Ferguson has served in leadership roles at well-known companies and brands, including GE Healthcare, Baxter and Philips.

Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona, said, "We are delighted to welcome David as our new Global Business Unit Leader. With his experience in developing and executing strategic growth plans, as well as building and aligning high-performing teams, he brings invaluable expertise to our organization. His deep business acumen will be key to driving improved business performance and capitalizing on strategic opportunities that exist with our broad and differentiated portfolio. We are confident that David's leadership will further strengthen our position in the market."

David Ferguson said, "I'm excited to join Dentsply Sirona and contribute to shaping the next chapter alongside an incredible global team. With its broad-based portfolio, Dentsply Sirona is well positioned to capitalize on the evolving competitive landscape. I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance execution, drive financial, operational, and strategic goals, and profitable growth."

About David Ferguson

David Ferguson is a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience in the medical device and healthcare industries. He has a strong track record of driving revenue growth, strategic transformation, and operational excellence across multiple global businesses. Most recently, he was President of Gore Medical, a unit of W.L. Gore. Previously, as EVP at Philips and President & CEO of Philips Respironics, he managed a global team of 6,000 people. At Baxter Healthcare, he led the global infusion therapy, IV solutions and patient monitoring business. He also held leadership roles at GE Healthcare.

Mr. Ferguson is a Graduate of the Advanced Management Program of University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a PhD in Chemistry from Texas A&M University and Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from David Lipscomb University. He has served on multiple boards, including AZBio, Philips PAC, and Baxter International Foundation, and is a co-inventor of two U.S. patents and author of ten peer-reviewed publications.

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide.

