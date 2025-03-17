tele-net America Corporation: tele-net Reinforces Commitment to Excellence Following Leadership Visit to Las Vegas Call Center

Company Leaders Ensure New Call Center Aligns with tele-net's High Service Standards

tele-net, a trusted provider of customer service outsourcing, recently reaffirmed its commitment to quality and operational excellence with a leadership visit to its newly launched Las Vegas call center. Earlier this month, tele-net President Hiroyuki Takahashi and Cebu tele-net CEO Naoya Osawa traveled to the U.S. facility to oversee its development and ensure it aligns with company standards.

The visit underscored tele-net's dedication to delivering world-class customer support through its long-standing principles of omotenashi-the Japanese philosophy of hospitality that prioritizes customer care. During their time at the center, the leadership team assessed operations, reinforced training programs, and engaged with the growing team in Las Vegas.

A Strategic Expansion in the U.S. Market

The Las Vegas center marks a significant milestone in tele-net's global expansion, offering an onshore customer service solution for the U.S. market. The facility was established to meet increasing demand for high-quality, human-first customer service solutions, blending proven methodologies with technology to enhance efficiency and satisfaction.

"We are committed to ensuring that every tele-net operation upholds the highest standards of service excellence," said tele-net CEO Hiroyuki Takahashi. "This visit allowed us to connect with our U.S. team, review operations firsthand, and strengthen our foundation for long-term success."

Osawa added, "Expanding into the U.S. is an exciting step. Seeing the Las Vegas team in action reinforced our confidence that we are bringing the same dedication and service quality that define our success in Japan and the Philippines."

A Stronger Foundation for Future Growth

During their visit, the executives assessed operations, engaged with team members, and provided strategic guidance to optimize workflows. Insights from the trip will help tele-net refine its U.S. operations and further enhance service capabilities.

As tele-net expands in the U.S., its leadership remains committed to delivering reliable, professional, and customer-focused experiences.

About tele-net

tele-net is a premier provider of customer service outsourcing solutions, delivering high-quality, human-centered support to businesses worldwide. With decades of experience in the contact center industry, tele-net ensures that every customer interaction is handled with professionalism and care.

