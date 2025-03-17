Zekelman Industries Announces Key Leadership Changes to Guide Company's Future Success, Innovation, and Expansion

CEO Barry Zekelman to transition a portion of current responsibilities to new president Mickey McNamara; Tom Muth promoted to president of pipe and tube

Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and an innovator in integrated real estate development, is updating its leadership structure to better position the company for future growth opportunities.

Barry Zekelman will continue his role as CEO and will remain responsible for organizational performance, corporate strategy, and strategic vision. Barry will stay focused on proactively managing the dynamic steel market and addressing the unprecedented challenges in the industry.

Mickey McNamara has been promoted to president of Zekelman Industries. McNamara, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership during the past 17 years with the company, most recently as president of Z Modular, will assume some of Barry Zekelman's current day-to-day responsibilities and will focus on operational excellence, technological advancements, and delivering greater value to customers. McNamara will report directly to Barry Zekelman.

Additionally, Tom Muth has been promoted to president of Zekelman Industries' pipe and tube business, previously serving as EVP, Pipe and Tube division. Muth joined Atlas Tube in 2005 and has been leading the company's tubular products for the past five years, driving expansion, acquisitions, and industry-changing e-commerce initiatives. Muth will report to McNamara while overseeing the market segment presidents and supporting functional leaders.

"I am proud of what we've accomplished throughout the years and the strategic path we're on," Barry Zekelman wrote in a letter to employees announcing the changes late last week. "I am extremely excited about our leadership team as we continue to push the boundaries of what Zekelman Industries can achieve. I am confident that under this new leadership structure, our company will advance its operational excellence while maintaining industry leadership. We believe in what we build!"

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 23 manufacturing locations and 3,000+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

