Redmond, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announced the Company will demonstrate Data I/O's new Unified Programming Platform Strategy with a suite of refreshed manual programmers, the Lumen®X-M8 and the FlashCORE III-M4, at the upcoming IPC APEX Expo in Anaheim, California from March 18th - 20th at the Anaheim Convention Center.

"We are excited to showcase our refreshed manual programmers and demonstrate the benefits of a unified programming platform at the IPC APEX Expo," said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Our programming platform is at the core of our solutions and our refreshed manual programmers enables Data I/O to support customers through every stage of their preprogrammed supply chain from the design and development process and a seamless transition into volume production on our PSV family of automated programming systems."

Data I/O's Unified Programming Platform Strategy supports preprogramming semiconductor supply chain from design to manufacturing and beyond. With Data I/O's newly refreshed manual programmers, the LumenX-M8 and FlashCORE III-M4, customers can create and validate preprogramming jobs during the design / NPI (New Product Introduction) process and seamlessly transition their programming jobs to an automated PSV system for volume production during manufacturing on a single, reliable, and scalable platform, optimizing the programming process and ensuring the highest quality.

Data I/O will be displaying the LumenX M-8 and FlashCORE III-M4 manual programmers at the design / NPI stage and post SMT process for quality control and test, as well as the PSV5000 automated programming system. Customers attending the IPC APEX Expo in Anaheim, California can visit Data I/O's booth #3107 to learn about the LumenX-M8 and FlashCORE III-M4.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244654

SOURCE: Data I/O Corp.