Groundbreaking new features expand DexoryView's AI capabilities, allowing warehousing professionals to meet demands of the industry

In an era where the Logistics and Supply Chain industry is under increased pressure to deliver faster, with more efficiency and increased agility, many warehouses are grappling with increasing complexities. Following the recent announcement of the DexoryView Integrity module, Dexory, a leader in robotics and data intelligence, has today introduced its groundbreaking new DexoryView Optimization module. The module adds further functionality to DexoryView harnessing the real-time data collated by its autonomous robots as well as existing WMS input, to enhance the flow of goods, movement of staff and utilization of space to meet increasing demand with precision and speed.

Dexory's fully autonomous mobile robots capture data daily across the entire warehouse and in combination with DexoryView Integrity module provide a real-time state of the operations. By leveraging the DexoryView Optimization module businesses can now determine the most congested areas of the warehouse, enhance fulfillment capacity, improve space utilization, ensure continuous throughput for picking and put-away activities and remove the need for manual slotting audits.

"The warehousing industry doesn't just need more data, it needs smarter and faster ways to act on it," says Andrei Danescu, CEO and Co-founder of Dexory. "The DexoryView Optimization module has been designed and developed to allow warehouses to achieve optimal efficiency, move faster and scale smarter, whilst not adding complexity to operations."

Customers such as Yusen Logistics, have been testing the new module and have been able to spot improvements they can make to reduce warehouse congestion and ensure goods are positioned to achieve optimal performance of their warehousing operations.

"For businesses such as ours, we need to provide up-to-date accuracy of goods to our customers," says Lukasz Winiecki, Inventory Manager at Yusen Logistics. "With the optimization features, we are able to gain efficiencies in space utilization. The new features allow us to further improve our performance and remove the need for us to manually look for opportunities to better optimize our warehouse."

Driving strategic business value through innovative features:

The new DexoryView Optimization module has been designed to solve operational efficiencies by enhancing On-Time In-Full (OTIF) performance, simplifying compliance audits and mitigating safety risks. Through its deep partnership with customers, Dexory has developed the solution to allow warehouse managers and operators to maximize long-term growth through fostering customer trust and loyalty through consistent order accuracy and timely fulfilment.

At the heart of this game-changing technology are five key features designed to solve fundamental warehouse challenges:

Outbound optimizer

This tool evaluates inventory velocity, ensuring fast-moving items are placed in accessible locations while slower-moving items are strategically positioned. The result? Reduced retrieval times, enhanced On-Time In-Full (OTIF) delivery, and improved operational efficiency. Slotting verification

Ensuring compliance with slotting rules and handling requirements, this feature maintains accurate item placement, minimizing risks, simplifying audits, and boosting regulatory compliance. Consolidation planner

By identifying opportunities to group compatible items, the consolidation planner reduces wasted space, minimizes unproductive travel, and supports optimal space utilization while maintaining product integrity. This allows businesses to cut manual stock grouping time by 70%* while maximizing available space Replenishment optimizer

With a visual map of pick and reserve locations, this feature refines replenishment strategies, minimizing time delays and ensuring seamless stock availability to enhance customer satisfaction. In early trial sites, this has resulted in 20%* faster replenishment cycles. Congestion analysis

Pinpointing high-traffic zones and bottlenecks, this tool provides actionable recommendations for layout adjustments, reducing delays, improving safety, and ensuring a smoother operational flow.

Facing challenges head on

The fast-paced nature of warehousing has brought unprecedented hurdles, including rising costs, inventory mismanagement and operational bottlenecks. Poorly optimized warehouses mean that businesses are potentially using their human resources ineffectively and missing out on further margins due to suboptimal good placement and order fulfilment.

These issues hinder productivity, order accuracy and negatively impact customer satisfaction. These issues will also damage the bottom line of the business, with the cost of misplaced goods being significant. A Dexory customer was able to uncover $174,000** worth of misplaced goods in just two weeks. With advanced solutions like AI-driven data insights and visibility, businesses can now regain operational control and remain competitive in an ever-changing landscape.

The DexoryView Optimization module is available for customers from 17 March.

About Dexory

Dexory captures real-time insights into warehouse operations using fully autonomous robots and Artificial Intelligence. Using autonomous technology to unlock data and drive insights through all levels of business operations, helping companies boost their performance and unlock their full potential. Instant access to real-time data helps optimize the present, de-risk the future and discover the intractable in each location and at every stage of the product journey through the warehouse and onto dispatch.

Introduced to the market in 2023, the DexoryView solution combines robotics, digital twin and AI technologies to understand, analyze and operate end-to-end warehouse operations, offering unprecedented time to value. For businesses that need to thrive in increasingly complex and competitive markets, DexoryView is the solution for warehouse and supply chain operators to gain full visibility of their operations.

Data based on Dexory research from customers. Results may vary from site to site, depending on customer requirements.

** Based on findings from customer specializing in distribution of electric motors

