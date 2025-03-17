Midea Group Releases Sustainable Heating Solutions for Europe at ISH 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Group is showcasing its advanced and sustainable heating solutions under the theme 'Green Vision, Blue Future' at ISH 2025 in Frankfurt this week. These innovations aim to further improve energy efficiency in heating and cooling for European buildings and homes.

Buildings are a key contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the EU, representing 34% of energy-related emissions in 2022, partly from energy used for heating and cooling systems, according to the European Environment Agency. The good news is these emissions have also fallen by 34% between 2005-2022, driven largely by improvements in these heating and cooling systems.

As a global tech-leading company, Midea will be showcasing new products at ISH 2025 that will be instrumental in further reducing energy consumption through a suite of innovative features led by its R290 heating solutions. By applying R290 on a great scale, Midea was able to reduce emissions by 3.715 mil tons of CO2 from its 6.2 mil sets sold to date worldwide.

Midea features a series of R290 products for the European market including Nature ATW Heat Pump, H-Pack Heat Pump, Vita Series Water Heaters, and iEasyEnergy Solution.

Nature ATW Heat Pump: As one of Midea's most advanced heat pump to date, the R290 Nature ATW Heat Pump was designed specifically for the European market, meeting the EU's highest ERP rating of A+++. Since R290 is a natural refrigerant, its GWP is only 3 and its ODP equals 0. Its powerful heating output provides 80°C leave water temperature which can satisfy all household demands. Another standout feature is its ultra-quiet compressor that registers at only 30 dB(A), less than the hum of a refrigerator.

H-Pack Heat Pump: Innovated in Germany and designed in Italy. As a winner of the German Design Award, it features no outdoor unit and enables fully indoor installation. Its installer friendly design allows to quickly reach all components, saves time and ensures efficient and convenient repairs. Additionally, H-Pack supports smart grid and offers a hybrid mode to integrate existing household gas boilers to optimize energy utilization.

Vita Series Water Heaters: The Vita Series Water Heater helps transition from purely electric storage to natural energy heating, which caters to the energy-saving and high-efficiency trends in the EU water heating market. Its products include the easy-to-install Vita R290 Hybrid water heater, the Vita Solar water heater and the Vita Gas Flame water heater, offering low NOx emissions and stable combustion ideal for older buildings, high-rise buildings, and high-altitude environments.

iEasyEnergy Solution: Midea's iEasyEnergy solution offers smart and flexible energy management of air-to-water heat pumps, energy storage and PV modules. iEasyEnergy is a complete system that provides one-stop service from design to installation for power consuming devices in the home that can make a home up to 90% energy self-sufficient.

In addition to the R290 heating solution, Midea also showcased its latest AI-enabled smart air conditioner, Solstice. The unique 180° rotating wind deflector design enables waterfall flow, bringing users immersive heating from toe to head. The upgraded stainless steel chassis heater and crankcase heating belt strip ensure reliable and stable winter operation. Solstice also debuts Midea's new-generation intelligent AI algorithm ECOMASTER AI, delivering over 30% additional energy savings for users.

Midea is committed to presenting practical, comfortable, and sustainable solutions to European homes and businesses, and to help the European HVAC industry move towards a new stage of intelligent and green development.

ISH is the world's leading trade fair for HVAC + Water and this year has a strong focus on energy and water saving solutions with a motto of "solutions for a sustainable future." Midea will be displaying its contributions towards these goals for a more sustainable future at ISH 2025 Hall 12.0, booth E91.

About Midea Group

Midea Group aspires to the vision of "Bringing Great Innovations to Life", upholding the Founders' philosophy of creating a better life through technology. Based on 56 years' of development, Midea Group has evolved into a global leading technology company specializing in business areas including smart home, industrial technology, building technology, robotics and automation, healthcare, and smart logistics. Over the past five years, Midea has invested $8 Bn USD in R&D and developed a global network spanning 33 R&D centers and 43 major production sites across the world. At present, Midea Group's products and services serve more than 500 million customers in over 200 countries.

Midea Group employs 190,000 people globally with 40,000 based internationally and in 2024, and ranked 277th on the Global Fortune 500, and have A/A2/A credit ratings from S&P, Moody's and Fitch respectively.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642541/Midea_Group_Releases_Sustainable_Heating_Solutions_for_Europe_at_ISH_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-group-releases-sustainable-heating-solutions-for-europe-at-ish-2025-302403075.html