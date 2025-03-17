Today, Futur Pension AB (publ) publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024. Read it at www.futur.se/financial-information

We are pleased to note that Futur's customers overall have experienced strong returns in 2024. In particular, customers with exposure to global equities, led by the U.S. market, have seen significant growth of their capital. Thereto, we are proud of high inflows of new savings and pension capital.

In line with last years, Futur has continued to invest heavily in its technology platform to ensure a high level of service and cost efficiency.

"For the coming years, we see great opportunities to continue growing by developing innovative and efficient services for savings and pension together with our partners. In 2025, we will continue our investments in digital self-service solutions to strengthen our position as the obvious choice for savings and pensions. We also look forward to more and deeper collaborations throughout the year," says Torgny Johansson, CEO of Futur.

Key highlights 2024:

New digital self-service interface for private customers which has contributed to reducing routine calls to customer service by more than 30%

Awarded most innovative company and the company with the best product range in Origo's annual survey among financial advisors in Sweden

4 new partners and 23,000 new customers

80% Y-on-Y growth in the occupational pension portfolio bond product

Continued revenue growth (+24% Y-on-Y) and 50% higher net inflows than in 2023

Futur's positive development continued in 2024, and the profit grew by 33% to 420 million SEK (compared to SEK 316m in 2023). This increase is explained by growing net inflows, strong returns on customers' capital, and cost efficiency.

Key financial figures 2024 (2023):

Revenue 998 MKR (806)

Sales costs 459 MKR (371)

Admin costs 119 MKR (119)

Profit 420 MKR (316)

Proposed dividend 350 MKR (275) corresponding to over 80% of profit

Read more in the annual report at www.futur.se/financial-information

Futur provides digital infrastructure for the savings and pension market. With our modern platform, we efficiently connect products and customers through partners who offer professional advice. Our platform enables partners to offer better savings options cost-effectively, helping more people achieve a richer and more secure future. Futur has more than 50 partners and 300,000 customers, with 235 billion SEK in savings and pension capital. For more information, visit www.futur.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-17 11:00 CET.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317622387/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Torgny Johansson, CEO, 08-502 225 00

Torgny.johansson@futur.se