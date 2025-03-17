Japanese researchers have engineered a 100 cm² perovskite solar cell module featuring a robust single-walled carbon nanotube (CNT) electrode to improve durability and enable dual-sided light absorption. A research team at Nagoya University, in collaboration with Japan's Denso Corp. , has developed a 100 cm² perovskite solar cell module that uses a single-walled CNT electrode. The scientists are trying to improve the durability and performance of perovskite solar technology. Yutaka Matsuo, a researcher from the Department of Chemical Systems Engineering at Nagoya University's Graduate School ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...