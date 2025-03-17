OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the reappointment of public Directors Mark Dehnert and Susan Lester, member Directors Stuart Bourne (Bank of America), Alicia Crighton (Goldman Sachs), and Boudewijn Duinstra (ABN AMRO Clearing, US), and Management Director Andrej Bolkovic. These reappointments are subject to approval at OCC's Annual Stockholder meeting on April 10, 2025.

In conjunction with OCC's long term strategic and Board succession planning efforts, OCC also named Robert Hocking as Special Advisor to Chairman Craig Donohue. In this new role, Hocking will work closely with Donohue on board governance and organizational strategy.

"I am grateful that Mark, Sue, Stuart, Alicia, Bou and Andrej will continue their service on OCC's Board of Directors. Their guidance and deep understanding of OCC's vital function and the options markets will be invaluable during this time of significant growth and change," said Donohue. He continued, "As we approach the implementation of our new platform, Ovation, I am especially pleased to be working with Andrej and Rob as we plan for the future. Rob brings a wealth of knowledge in trading, markets and product development, including several years serving on OCC's board, that will be invaluable to our future growth and the continued growth of our industry."

Hocking said, "OCC serves a vital function at the core of the listed options industry and has done so extremely well for over 50 years. I look forward to continuing to work with Craig, Andrej, the Board and the management team as we thoughtfully plan for OCC's next era of serving as the foundation for secure markets."

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures, and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

