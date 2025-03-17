ZetrOZ Systems Shares Recovery Benefits of sam Wearable Ultrasound Unit at Ragin' Cajuns Game

The creators of the sam® sustained acoustic medicine technology present its proven ability to speed recovery and soft tissue healing at the University of Louisiana basketball game, part of the company's commitment to helping athletes stay healthy.

Playing basketball puts enormous stress on tendons and ligaments and can cause sprains, strains, and tendonitis that sideline players. ZetrOZ Systems , inventors of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, recently traveled to the University of Louisiana to attend a basketball game and share its advanced recovery solutions for athletes.

"Watching the speed and intensity of the Ragin' Cajuns on the court was a great reminder of why our technology matters," said Dr. George K. Lewis, CEO and President at SAM Recover. "Sustained acoustic medicine is a proven way of promoting soft tissue healing and it can help athletes at all levels recover from the wear and tear of games and practices."

Sustained acoustic medicine is long duration ultrasound treatment that provides warming deep into soft tissue like muscles, tendons and ligaments. That increases blood vessel diameters and improves blood flow to the site of an injury, increasing oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste. The result is more rapid healing and reduced pain.

ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine and its sam® device line have been proven in 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and articles in 42 peer-reviewed publications to accelerate the injury healing process, reduce pain and restore function, without the need for invasive surgery or potentially addictive painkillers.

sam® promotes healing of three common basketball injuries:

Ankle sprains are caused by sudden twists or rolls of the ankle, often when a player lands awkwardly on the court. sam® treatments help accelerate soft tissue healing by increasing blood flow and reducing inflammation, allowing athletes to return faster and play with improved mobility.

Knee injuries like patellar tendonitis and ACL/MCL tears occur when players jump and pivot often during a game, putting stress on the knee. sam® ultrasound therapy enhances circulation and decreases pain while promoting tissue repair, especially for tendon injuries like jumper's knee. Patients recovering from surgery can benefit from improved healing with ultrasound technology.

Strains to tendons in the legs and groin result from explosive movements, sudden stops, and fatigue. With regular sam® ultrasound therapy, athletes experience improvement in blood flow and tissue repair while muscle stiffness is reduced.

ZetrOZ Systems has partnered or worked with the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association, the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society, USA Field Hockey, USA Hockey and others to educates teams, trainers, and medical professionals on how sustained acoustic medicine can play a vital role in managing injuries in high-performance sports. Attending the Ragin' Cajuns basketball game is part of SAM Recover's dedication to engaging with the sports community and raising awareness about the benefits of sustained acoustic medicine.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® technology is clinically validated and manufactured in the US. The technology is protected by 46 U.S. and international patents and is the only wearable ultrasound system cleared by the FDA for daily home use.

