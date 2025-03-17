Griffith Foods: Food Fortification to Accelerate Food and Nutrition Security

Food fortification is one of the most cost-effective, scalable solutions to tackle hidden hunger - and yet, its full potential remains untapped.

At Griffith Foods, we believe fortification is a low-hanging fruit that can drive massive impact on public health. By adding essential vitamins and minerals to everyday foods, we can help prevent deficiencies, improve global food and nutrition security, and harness nutrition as a key driver of healthier, more sustainable food systems.

That's why we are proud to have contributed to WBCSD's new playbook, a practical resource for businesses to accelerate action on fortification.

Download the playbook here: https://lnkd.in/eaFHG4tt and let's Create Better Together!

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Image courtesy of WBCSD

