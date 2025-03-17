Equiniti (EQ) to Acquire Notified, Creating an End-to-End Investor Relations and Communications Platform

Transaction Highlights

Creates an Integrated, End-to-End Platform : Together, EQ and Notified will deliver seamless, end-to-end investor relations, public relations and share registry solutions.

: Together, EQ and Notified will deliver seamless, end-to-end investor relations, public relations and share registry solutions. Full Corporate Lifecycle Support : Provides comprehensive communication solutions for private companies, pre-IPO firms, and public issuers big and small.

: Provides comprehensive communication solutions for private companies, pre-IPO firms, and public issuers big and small. Furthering EQ's Strategic Growth : Follows additional successful integrations, this enhances EQ's position as a global leader in shareholder and corporate lifecycle solutions.

: Follows additional successful integrations, this enhances EQ's position as a global leader in shareholder and corporate lifecycle solutions. Transaction Close: The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ)1 has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Notified, the award-winning global provider of public relations (PR) and investor relations (IR) solutions and services. This strategic combination will provide an end-to-end IR and shareholder engagement platform, empowering issuers with a seamless suite of IR, PR and share registry solutions.

EQ, trusted by thousands of public companies worldwide, has long been at the forefront of shareholder management.

With Notified's focus in IR webcasting, earnings communications, and stakeholder engagement, EQ expands its service offering to provide a holistic solution that meets the evolving needs of corporate issuers, investors and financial stakeholders. Notified's PR and IR platforms provide world-class media monitoring, audience insights, and award-winning solutions like GlobeNewswire, a leading global news distribution network for press releases, financial disclosures, and multimedia content, enhancing engagement and shareholder confidence.

Through this strategic acquisition, EQ and Notified will unite their complementary strengths to expand communications solutions that support clients from private companies preparing for growth to pre-IPO and beyond through the full corporate lifecycle.

This announcement builds on the successful integration of EQ and AST, and the recent acquisition by EQ of Issuer Direct, further solidifying EQ's position as a global leader in shareholder services. Adding Notified complements EQ's capabilities while providing the scale and resources to advance Notified's PR and IR vision.

Dan Kramer, CEO of EQ Shareholder Services, commented: "EQ and Notified are an excellent fit for each other, both trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver best-in-class solutions. This acquisition will enhance our ability to provide seamless, end-to-end shareholder and corporate communications services. We're excited about the value this will bring to our clients at every stage of their journey."

Nimesh Davé, President of Notified, commented: "This marks an exciting new chapter for Notified, our clients, and EQ. By combining Notified's leadership in investor and public relations with EQ's global expertise in shareholder services, we will be better able to bring new and innovative products and services to our customers at scale-enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional service and value, while equipping customers with the tools and insights to engage their audiences and build trust more effectively than ever before."

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services and Private Company Services. Globally, we serve 5,000 clients (~50% of the FTSE 100 UK and ~35% of the S&P 500), with over 20 million shareholders, through 6,000 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com/global.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As a leading technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated IR and PR platforms streamline every step-whether it's designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings or driving media outreach, press release distribution, and measurement. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

