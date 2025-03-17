Friday Night Movie a Division of P4T Media: Friday Night Movie Podcast Champions Independent Film at SXSW 2025

Sibling Hosts Shai and Becky Korman co-founders of K180 Studios Celebrate Indie Cinema in Austin

At SXSW 2025, the award-winning Friday Night Movie Podcast -hosted by siblings Shai and Becky Korman-championed independent filmmakers and engaged with artists both behind and in front of the camera, bringing their signature energy and passion for indie film. The hosts, part of the Korman trio alongside their sister Lily, are also the creative force behind K180 Studios, currently in post-production for their Jewish summer camp comedy, The Floaters .

Celebrating Independent Cinema

Throughout SXSW 2025, the Friday Night Movie Podcast dedicated its platform to independent filmmakers, fostering insightful discussions that delved into the creative processes and narratives shaping today's indie film landscape. Notable episodes include conversations with:

Notable Guests : Olivia Taylor Dudley, star of Touch Me ; Carl Lewis, nine-time Olympic gold medalist and subject of I'm Carl Lewis ; and Loren Waters and Robert L. Hunter, the visionary director and cinematographer behind Tiger .

SXSW Award Winners : The podcast featured interviews with filmmakers behind some of this year's most celebrated projects, including I'm the Most Racist Person I Know , F-Ups Anonymous , Brief Somebodies , and Dead Lover , all of which earned top honors at the festival.

Rising Stars: Pepi Ginsberg, director of Wassup Kaylee , and Karen Madar, the film's producer; Aaron Silverstein, writer/director of The Infinite Husk , and Peace Ikediuba, its star; and Daisy Friedman, director of Unholy , alongside Arielle Friedman, the film's producer and star.

K180 Studios' Upcoming Film, The Floaters

Becky, Lily and Shai Korman's production company, K180 Studios, currently has The Floaters in post-production. Directed by Rachel Israel (Keep the Change), winner of Best Director and Best Narrative Feature at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, and produced by Andra Gordon (Castle in the Ground), the Jewish summer camp comedy stars Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This), Sarah Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Aya Cash (The Boys), Seth Green (Austin Powers) and Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby).

About Friday Night Movie Podcast

Established in 2017, the Friday Night Movie Podcast invites listeners to join the Korman siblings-Shai, Becky, and Lily-as they engage in lively discussions about movies, television shows, and pop culture. The podcast has garnered a loyal following, celebrated for its humor, insightful commentary, and the genuine camaraderie among the hosts. In November 2024, the show won its fifth podcast industry Signal Award in three years, this time for its timely and compelling episode featuring Dr. Jonathan Branfman, professor and author of Millennial Jewish Stars: Navigating Racial Antisemitism, Masculinity, and White Supremacy (NYU Press).

About K180 Studios

Founded by the Korman siblings in 2021, K180 Studios is an independent film company committed to authentic storytelling that resonates with the human experience.

