Relativity Announces its Fourth Annual AI Visionaries List

The list features leaders who have played pivotal roles in AI adoption

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced its fourth annual list of AI Visionaries. The list recognizes and celebrates individuals who have led AI innovations in legal applications.

"This past year marked a watershed moment in the legal industry where AI use became immeasurably more common, more advanced and, in truth, anything but ordinary," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "AI Visionaries have not only embraced this transformation but have also led the charge. With pride, we celebrate the 2025 AI Visionaries and their roles in bringing the legal industry deeper into the future."

Spotlighting leaders from Fortune 500 companies and top Am Law firms, the 2025 AI Visionaries list features 24 individuals who have shown leadership in advancing the field of AI and championed its use in the legal, privacy and compliance industries. The 2025 AI Visionaries reflect a commitment to realizing novel ideas in the use of AI while prioritizing responsibility and fostering a culture of innovation among their peers.

The transformational change witnessed by the legal industry in recent years has been propelled by the exploration and implementation of AI. It takes a true visionary to evangelize the legal profession through their demonstrated perseverance in solving longstanding challenges with modern technology and commitment to developing solutions that expand what is possible.

A recognition dinner will be held to celebrate the AI Visionaries on March 24, the first day of Legalweek 2025. The event will include an evening of networking with fellow AI Visionaries and industry leaders.

Those attending Legalweek 2025 can visit Relativity at booth #2000 in Americas Hall 1 and at The Grove on the first floor of The Luxury Collection Hotel. In The Grove, guests can get hands-on experience using Relativity aiR for Review, stepping into a live RelativityOne environment, exploring real-time prompts and even running their own. On Tuesday, March 25, Legalweek attendees can hear from Relativity thought leaders in CLE sessions covering topics ranging from reimagining legal in the year of AI agents and legal ethics around generative AI, to negotiating electronically stored information protocols for the use of generative AI in e-discovery.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Contact:

PR@relativity.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/445801/new_Relativity_logo_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relativity-announces-its-fourth-annual-ai-visionaries-list-302402356.html