Beroe Inc.: Beroe Acquires nnamu to Turbocharge Procurement Negotiations with Game Theory and AI

RALEIGH, NC and BERLIN , March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc., a global leader in procurement decision intelligence, has acquired nnamu GmbH, a pioneering negotiation technology business that has created the world's first game theory-based AI agent. nnamu uses advanced game theory principles to recommend and deliver optimal negotiation strategies, generating substantial cost savings and total cost of ownership improvements.

Having deployed AI in multiple use cases on the Beroe Live.ai platform, the company saw synergies with nnamu's exceptional capabilities in autonomous negotiations. As part of the integration roadmap, Beroe will infuse its proprietary market intelligence into nnamu's negotiation agent, ensuring even better outcomes for customers.

Effective negotiations are core to procurement's ability to deliver savings and bottom-line impact. nnamu's AI agent is built on a unique 20-year data set of more than 2,000 negotiations, undertaken by more than 100 specialists in game theory and economics, with a cumulative value exceeding €400 billion.

Vel Dhinagaravel, founder and CEO of Beroe, said: "Beroe was founded on the basis that procurement teams were at a disadvantage in terms of market knowledge, when compared to the commercial teams of their suppliers, and we've worked hard to close that gap for our customers for nearly 20 years.

"With this acquisition, Beroe is paving the way for procurement professionals to access advanced AI and game theory concepts, revolutionizing how procurement professionals negotiate with their suppliers."

Christian Paul, co-CEO and founder of nnamu, commented: "Negotiators across industries use nnamu's proprietary AI agents to easily set up, navigate and autonomously run negotiations leveraging game theory. Our users have lots of fun nearly effortlessly running these complex events, improving total value of ownership and supply chains."

Martin Walter, co-CEO and CTO of nnamu, added: "As part of the acquisition Beroe has established a new entity in Germany and is taking on the full nnamu team. We are particularly excited nnamu has found a new home with Beroe - their proprietary market intelligence data will further amplify the impact of our solution for our clients."

About Beroe

Beroe has been on procurement's leading edge since the company's founding in 2006, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe's expertise, AI tools, and vast amounts of reliable data enable organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Selected by ProcureTech as one of the "most pioneering Analytics, Data and Intelligence solutions in 2024", Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.

About nnamu

nnamu is a pioneering negotiation technology firm that leverages advanced game theory principles to automate supplier negotiations. With a proven track record of delivering superior results, nnamu enables its customers to optimize their procurement strategies efficiently.

