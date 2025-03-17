Hosted America and KelTech IoE Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Fiber Network Management

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted America, a leading fiber network operator, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with KelTech IoE to implement the innovative LOC platform, making Hosted America the first fiber provider in the United States to utilize this advanced smart network technology. The LOC platform, with its AI-driven capabilities, will enable Hosted America to optimize network performance, streamline operations and future-proof infrastructure for long-term scalability.

Through KelTech IoE's LOC platform, Hosted America will gain unparalleled precision in managing fiber assets via NFC-enabled smart tagging. The platform provides real-time data on network assets, ensuring enhanced visibility, operational efficiency and seamless network maintenance. This strategic move positions Hosted America as the most intelligent, operationally efficient and sustainable fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the country.

"This partnership with KelTech IoE marks a transformative step for Hosted America," said Philip Watkins, chief executive officer of Hosted America. "Our commitment to building a state-of-the-art fiber network goes beyond connectivity - we are creating an infrastructure that is sustainable, intelligent and designed for the future. With KelTech IoE's LOC platform, we are ensuring that our network is managed with unparalleled precision, security and operational efficiency."

As part of this collaboration, Hosted America is set to connect 1 million homes across underserved communities in the U.S. with next-generation FTTH technology. Additionally, the LOC agreement represents a significant milestone for KelTech IoE, valued at $21 million over the next five years.

"We are proud to partner with Hosted America in their mission to connect communities and create a more inclusive digital future," said Mark Kellett, chief executive officer of KelTech IoE. "The adoption of our LOC platform will empower Hosted America to build a fiber network that sets the benchmark for intelligence, sustainability and operational excellence."

By integrating the LOC platform, Hosted America is not only reducing inefficiencies but also minimizing environmental impact while maximizing network uptime. This ensures a seamless and resilient broadband experience for households and businesses across the country.

With this strategic partnership, Hosted America is poised to set new industry standards for broadband infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to delivering strong, reliable and future-ready fiber networks nationwide.

About Hosted America: Hosted America is a leading telecommunications provider dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable communication solutions to businesses and communities nationwide. Our comprehensive suite of services includes voice, data, and internet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With a commitment to exceptional service, cutting-edge technology, and robust network infrastructure, Hosted America ensures seamless connectivity and superior performance. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping businesses thrive in an increasingly connected world.

About KelTech IoE: KelTech IoE recognized as the world's best energy startup in 2021 by the Global Energy Utility Industry, delivers innovative smart infrastructure solutions, such as its hybrid (DDN) dual distribution energy and data network solution, and developing its advanced cloud based asset identification and management platform LOC. KelTech IoE enables sustainable, intelligent, and future-ready infrastructure for a connected world

