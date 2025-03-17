Lufthansa's stock showed strong positive momentum on Monday, rising 2.0 percent to reach €7.72 during XETRA trading. The shares hit an intraday high of €7.77, representing a significant recovery from the 52-week low of €5.38 recorded in August 2024. The airline's stock now trades approximately 42.8 percent above that low point, though it remains about 6 percent below its 52-week high of €8.16 reached in March 2025. This upward trend follows impressive quarterly results, with Lufthansa reporting earnings per share of €0.46 for the December 2024 quarter-a substantial improvement from €0.06 in the same period last year. Revenue also grew by 7.8 percent to €9.44 billion. Analysts remain optimistic about the company's prospects, forecasting earnings of €1.09 per share for the full year 2025.

Insider Purchases Boost Investor Confidence

The recent share price rally has been further supported by notable insider buying activity. Two executive board members made substantial stock purchases last week, including multiple transactions by the CEO and two significant acquisitions by the Chief Commercial Officer, who has served in the position for approximately eight and a half months. These insider transactions, known as "Directors Deals," send a positive signal to investors about management's confidence in the company's future outlook, particularly noteworthy given the challenging economic environment and industry pressures facing airlines.

