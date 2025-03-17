Intracom Telecom's FWA Selected by Open Fiber for Italy's National Gigabit to the Home Network

ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, and Open Fiber extend their cooperation to supply and deploy Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for Gigabit to the Home across Italy. The two companies committed to deploy reliable gigabit connectivity to thousands of households using the pioneer 5G mmWave frequency band.

Open Fiber selected Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 smart-BS as the key platform for its national rollout plan, bringing quality of service and gigabit speed connection to homes and businesses across Italy. Open Fiber is determined to supporting Italy in becoming the leading nation in European Union in terms of VHCN connectivity while complying with the EU's Digital Compass program objectives.

Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 smart-BS was chosen by Open Fiber for its compliance to the three key requirements: the ultra-fast speed of connection, the long range, and the optimum spectrum utilization to accommodate the highest possible subscriber density. The pioneer FWA platform hosts several technologies, which allow a subscriber to enjoy high download speeds of 1Gbps and an equally high upload speed of 200Mbps. This performance is available at ranges extending to 6km, using 200MHz of spectrum at the 5G mm Wave (26.5-27.5GHz) frequency band. Open Fiber rigorously tested the product's outstanding performance in its lab as well as in field environment. The WiBAS G5 smart-BS is a multiuser MIMO platform, with Active Antenna System using hybrid beamforming, consuming less power than conventional cellular mobile systems, achieving the highest spectral efficiency in the industry (29bit/s/Hz).

Francesca Parasecolo, Head of Network Engineering and Innovation of Open Fiber, said: "This collaboration with Intracom Telecom marks a significant step in our mission to provide high-speed connectivity across Italy, including rural and underserved areas. By leveraging Intracom Telecom's advanced FWA technology, we can extend gigabit services to areas where other technologies are not cost-effective, ensuring fast, reliable, and energy-efficient internet access for both residential and business users. This partnership is instrumental in accelerating the digital transformation of Italy, contributing to our goal of making ultra-broadband accessible to everyone."

Kartlos Edilashvili, Acting CEO of Intracom Telecom, commented on the extended partnership: "We are honored by Open Fiber's trust in our technology, and we are fully supporting its mission to expand ultra-fast internet connectivity in Italy, bridging the digital divide in rural regions. Our technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing FWA services, delivering Gigabit connectivity where fiber and cellular mobile solutions face major limitations. This extension reinforces our shared commitment to bridging the digital divide and sets a new standard for FWA deployments across Europe."

Intracom Telecom's FWA solutions provide a rapid and cost-effective alternative, ensuring connectivity even in hard-to-reach areas. The company's innovative platform integrates dynamic capacity allocation and automation to expedite terminal installations and service activation, all while maintaining carrier-grade quality and reliability.

Since 2014, Intracom Telecom has been a trusted partner in Italy's telecom market, with its WiBAS product family deployed in over 50 networks worldwide, including 10 successful implementations across Italy. The company remains committed to advancing FWA technology and supporting Open Fiber's long-term vision for nationwide ultra-broadband coverage.

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

