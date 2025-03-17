New Horizon Soft, LLC: New Horizon's Chao-Ming Ying Honored as a 2025 Pros to Know Award Recipient by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Co-founder and CTO recognized for leadership and innovation in AI-powered supply chain planning technology

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a leading industry publication, has named Dr. Chao-Ming Ying, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of New Horizon Soft, LLC, a recipient of the 2025 Pros to Know award in the Leaders for Excellence category. The award honors outstanding executives who are driving innovation and shaping the future of supply chain management.

As co-founder and CTO of New Horizon, Dr. Ying spearheads the development of the company's suite of AI-powered supply chain planning software applications that enable planners to make better decisions. Leveraging 25 years of global experience in supply chain technology, he collaborates closely with innovative customers to implement best practices and cutting-edge advancements that drive measurable impact.

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum, stated, "Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year's list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space."

Dr. Chao-Ming Ying, co-founder and CTO of New Horizon, said, "I am honored to be named among this year's Pros to Know. This award reflects the collective effort of the entire New Horizon team, whose dedication to innovation has helped our customers navigate numerous supply chain challenges over the past decade. Together, we empower businesses with advanced technology that drives efficiency and agility."

About New Horizon Soft, LLC

New Horizon's AI-powered supply chain planning software enables manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to improve forecast accuracy and service levels while minimizing inventory and costs. We help planners make better decisions with cloud-based applications that are easier to use, easier to configure, easier to implement, and lower cost to operate. New Horizon is headquartered outside of Boston and has customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. New Horizon - The AI Planning Suite. Learn more at NewHorizon.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

