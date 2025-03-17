John Galt Solutions' Supply Chain Scholarship Reopens for Applications in Spring 2025

John Galt Solutions Invites Passionate Supply Chain Management Students to Apply Before May 31st, 2025

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, is pleased to announce the latest call for applications for its scholarship for future supply chain leaders. This higher education scholarship for students pursuing business forecasting and supply chain management is now open for submissions at? https://johngalt.com/scholarships . All submissions must be received no later than May 31st, 2025.

With a strong commitment to nurturing talent in the industry, John Galt Solutions offers a $10,000 scholarship twice a year to outstanding students who demonstrate a deep passion for supply chain management, and a steadfast commitment to honing their skills.

"Every time we reopen our scholarship process, it fills us with joy to know that we're about to open the door to a great opportunity for future leaders in the supply chain industry," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "We invitestudents who share our enthusiasm for supply chain innovation to apply, and we look forward to playing a role in their academic and professional journey."

The ideal candidate will showcase a unique blend of community engagement, strong leadership experience, and personal achievements that set them apart from their peers.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled full-time in accredited institutions in Canada or the United States, pursuing degrees in supply chain management, business forecasting, or related fields.

The application deadline is May 31st, 2025, and winners will be announced in July 2025.

For more information about our scholarships and to apply, please visit:? https://johngalt.com/scholarships ?or email? connect@johngalt.com .

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026





