Tax Deadline Alert: Forms 1065 & 1120-S Due Today. File Form 7004 With ExpressExtension To Get More Time

March 17, 2025, is a key tax deadline for businesses, but they can request an extension of time using Form 7004 through ExpressExtension, a secure and easy e-filing service.

Today, March 17, 2025, is another important day in the tax filing season, bringing a critical filing deadline for most forms, including Form 1120-S, 1065, 1042, and more. Failure to meet this deadline can result in severe IRS penalties and compliance issues. Businesses and withholding agents needing to extend their filing deadlines can request an extension using Form 7004 . Filing an extension gives additional time to file their original tax return.

ExpressExtension , an IRS-authorized and SOC2-certified e-file service provider, delivers an effective solution to simplify the extension request process. With a user-friendly platform featuring time-saving features and world-class customer support, ExpressExtension simplifies the process.

Who Must Meet This March 17 Deadline?

Federal guidelines require specific business entities to submit their tax forms by this date. These businesses include but are not limited to:

S-Corporations filing Form 1120-S

Partnerships filing Form 1065

Foreign withholding agents filing Form 1042

For businesses needing more time to file their tax returns, requesting an extension is an option. By filing Form 7004 , businesses can automatically extend their filing deadline by up to six months, providing the extra time needed to accurately prepare and submit their original returns.

However, it's important to note that while the filing deadline is extended, the IRS does not extend the deadline for tax payments. Businesses must pay any taxes owed by the original due date to avoid interest and penalties.

State Tax Deadlines

In addition to federal filing deadlines, many state deadlines also fall on March 17, 2025. Businesses are encouraged to verify their state filing requirements and deadlines to ensure full compliance with both federal and state tax regulations. The following states that have business tax deadlines today:

Arizona

South Carolina

Rhode Island

Mississippi

Georgia

ExpressExtension: A Trusted E-Filing Solution for Instant Extension Approval

As an IRS-authorized 7004 e-file provider, ExpressExtension simplifies the extension request process with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform. Businesses can quickly submit Form 7004 for an extension, with advanced features that ensure accuracy and compliance with IRS regulations.

Fast and Accurate Filing : The streamlined process allows businesses to submit extensions and quickly meet IRS deadlines.

Prior Return Copying : Previously filed extension forms can be copied to reduce manual data entry, improving efficiency.

World-Class Customer Support : A dedicated team of experts is available through live chat, phone, and email to address any issues.

Smart AI-Powered Assistance: ExpressExtension provides real-time assistance with an AI-powered chatbot at every step.

ExpressGuarantee: Get Approved, Whatever It Takes

ExpressExtension offers ExpressGuarantee , designed to provide peace of mind for businesses. If the IRS rejects Form 7004 due to a duplication error, ExpressExtension guarantees a full refund of the filing fee. If the IRS rejects the filing due to other errors, businesses can correct the information and resubmit it at no additional cost.

Exclusive PRO Features for Tax Professionals and High-Volume Filers

Bulk Filing Capabilities : Tax professionals and accounting firms can file large volumes of extensions simultaneously, streamlining the process.

Flexible Data Import Options : Customizable Excel/CSV templates are available for precise tax data uploads.

Centralized Client Management Dashboard: A dedicated dashboard allows tax professionals to efficiently manage an unlimited number of clients in an organized manner.

Businesses can extend their tax filing deadlines by using a reliable e-filing service like ExpressExtension. For more information, businesses are encouraged to visit ExpressExtension.com .

