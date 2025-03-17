Körber Certifies eschbach's Shiftconnector Platform for Enhanced Shopfloor Collaboration Using PAS-X MES Data

Körber welcomes eschbach as the first partner in the newly established PAS-X Data Access category of the Körber Ecosystem Partner program. This partnership empowers pharmaceutical manufacturers to leverage PAS-X MES data in Shiftconnector for real-time transparency across teams and departments to increase operational efficiency and excellence.

In today's fast-evolving pharmaceutical landscape, manufacturers require integrated systems that streamline production, enhance efficiency, and enable data-driven decision-making. Körber's PAS-X MES is a cornerstone of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing, ensuring precise execution of production processes while capturing critical data for batch record release, analytics, and AI-driven insights. PAS-X Data Access provides an easy way to work with PAS-X MES data for further use cases and thus supports driving the digitalization of pharma production operations forward.

eschbach, headquartered in Bad Säckingen Germany, with a subsidiary in Boston, MA, brings its industry-leading Shiftconnector SaaS platform to tackle these challenges. By providing a centralized platform to monitor manufacturing status in real-time, Shiftconnector creates operational transparency and enhances collaboration among cleanroom operators, control room personnel, shift teams, quality control, and maintenance technicians. Its AI-driven capabilities accelerate access to manufacturing data and organizational knowledge, reducing inefficiencies and minimizing risk.

With nearly 100,000 users globally, eschbach's Shiftconnector is a trusted solution for leading biopharma and pharmaceutical manufacturers. As a Körber Ecosystem Partner, the platform now seamlessly integrates PAS-X MES data - including production orders, downtime alerts, and deviation reporting - delivering unparalleled insights and operational improvements.

"We are excited to welcome eschbach as our first PAS-X Data Access Partner," says Lars Hornung, Senior Principal Alliances & Technology Partners Software at Business Area Pharma. "The introduction of this new partnership category within Körber Partner Ecosystem, along with eschbach as our first partner, reinforces our commitment to fostering interoperable solutions. This collaboration enables manufacturers to unlock the full potential of their MES data, driving operational excellence and informed decision-making."

"We are proud to be the first partner in Körber's PAS-X Data Access category. By integrating PAS-X MES data with Shiftconnector, we're unlocking new levels of transparency and efficiency. This collaboration enables pharma and biopharma enterprises to make faster, smarter decisions, driving operational excellence at every organizational level of manufacturing," adds Andreas Eschbach, Chief Executive Officer at eschbach.

Andreas Eschbach, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, eschbach GmbH

Lars Hornung, Senior Principal Alliances & Technology Partners Software, Körber Business Area Pharma

About Eschbach

With European headquarters in Bad Säckingen, Germany and U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA, eschbach is the global enterprise software developer for plant process management. Shiftconnector incorporates AI technology and helps manufacturing teams take charge of plant operations, process safety, asset performance, and product quality. eschbach serves process industries and supports digital transformation and Industry 5.0, helping managers, operators, and technicians to achieve the highest level of team communications. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, Albermarle, BASF, Roche, and Bayer.

For more information, visit www.eschbach.com.

Contact US

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

T: 617-536-8887

E-mail: dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

About Körber

We are Körber - an international technology group with more than 13,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

At the Körber Business Area Pharma we are delivering the difference along the pharma value chain with our unique portfolio of integrated solutions. With our software solutions we help drug manufacturers to digitize their pharmaceutical, biotech and cell & gene therapy production. The Werum PAS-X MES Suite is recognized as the world's leading Manufacturing Execution System for pharma, biotech and cell & gene. Our Werum PAS-X Savvy Suite accelerates product commercialization with data analytics and AI solutions and uncovers hidden business value.

www.koerber-pharma.com

Contact

Dirk Ebbecke

Körber Business Area Pharma

Head of Product Marketing

T: +49 4131 8900-0

E-mail: dirk.ebbecke@koerber.com

