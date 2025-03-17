AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc. ("WME"), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announced that AMTD's latest movie, "The Last Dance: Extended Version" ("Movie"), is officially set to release to the public on April 4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317567246/en/

The extended version of The Last Dance will feature an additional 15 minutes of footage, including new scenes with acclaimed actors Kaki Sham and Vincent Kok, as well as additional scenes of Catherine Chau and Dayo Wong. The additional footage enriches the story by delving deeper into the family background issues faced by Dayo Wong's character, Dominic Ngai.

The Last Dance continues to enjoy widespread acclaim following its original release in November, 2024. As of the date of the announcement, the Movie has achieved a global box office of US$50.7 million, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese-language film ever in Hong Kong history.

The Last Dance is also a clear front runner for various international film festivals, including:

1. The 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards 18 Nominations

Best Film

Best Director

Best Actor Michael Hui

Best Actress Michelle Wai

Best Supporting Actor Tommy Chu

Best Supporting Actor Paul Chun Pui

Best Supporting Actress Rachel Leung

Best Supporting Actress Rosa Maria Velasco

Best Screenplay Chan Mou Yin Anselm, Cheng Wai Kei

Best Cinematography Anthony Pun

Best Film Editing William Chang Suk Ping, Curran Pang

Best Art Direction Yiu Hon Man

Best Costume Makeup Design Lee Pik Kwan

Best Action Choreography Jack Wong Wai Leung

Best Original Film Score Wan Pin Chu

Best Original Film Song Composer, Lyricist, Vocal Artist: Terence Lam

Best Sound Design Yiu Chun Hin

Best Visual Effects Chan Tik Hoi Water

2. The 18th Asian Film Awards

Best Original Music Wan Pin Chu

3. Hong Kong Screenwriters' Guild

Most Recommended Screenplay Chan Mou Yin Anselm, Cheng Wai Kei

4. Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild Awards

Best Actor Michael Hui

Best Actress Michelle Wai

Best Supporting Actor Tommy Chu

5. The 31st Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards

Films of Merit

6. The 19th Edition of Asian Pop-Up Cinema

Extraordinary Actors Award Michelle Wai

7. The 16th Golden Lotus Awards (Macau International Movie Television Festival)

Best Director Chan Mou Yin Anselm

Best Actor Dayo Wong

Best Actress Michelle Wai

8. The 61st Asia Pacific Film Festival

Best Director Chan Mou Yin Anselm

Best Actress Michelle Wai

Best Film Editing William Chang Suk Ping, Curran Pang

Best Art Direction Yiu Hon Man

9. The 39th Huading Awards

Best Chinese Film and Television Actress-Michelle Wai

10. The 5th New Era International Film Festival Golden Flowering Awards

Best Actress -Michelle Wai

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About World Media and Entertainment

World Media and Entertainment, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. WME comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317567246/en/

Contacts:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: ir@amtdinc.com



For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.com