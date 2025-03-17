AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc. ("WME"), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announced that AMTD's latest movie, "The Last Dance: Extended Version" ("Movie"), is officially set to release to the public on April 4.
The extended version of The Last Dance will feature an additional 15 minutes of footage, including new scenes with acclaimed actors Kaki Sham and Vincent Kok, as well as additional scenes of Catherine Chau and Dayo Wong. The additional footage enriches the story by delving deeper into the family background issues faced by Dayo Wong's character, Dominic Ngai.
The Last Dance continues to enjoy widespread acclaim following its original release in November, 2024. As of the date of the announcement, the Movie has achieved a global box office of US$50.7 million, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese-language film ever in Hong Kong history.
The Last Dance is also a clear front runner for various international film festivals, including:
1. The 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards 18 Nominations
- Best Film
- Best Director
- Best Actor Michael Hui
- Best Actress Michelle Wai
- Best Supporting Actor Tommy Chu
- Best Supporting Actor Paul Chun Pui
- Best Supporting Actress Rachel Leung
- Best Supporting Actress Rosa Maria Velasco
- Best Screenplay Chan Mou Yin Anselm, Cheng Wai Kei
- Best Cinematography Anthony Pun
- Best Film Editing William Chang Suk Ping, Curran Pang
- Best Art Direction Yiu Hon Man
- Best Costume Makeup Design Lee Pik Kwan
- Best Action Choreography Jack Wong Wai Leung
- Best Original Film Score Wan Pin Chu
- Best Original Film Song Composer, Lyricist, Vocal Artist: Terence Lam
- Best Sound Design Yiu Chun Hin
- Best Visual Effects Chan Tik Hoi Water
2. The 18th Asian Film Awards
- Best Original Music Wan Pin Chu
3. Hong Kong Screenwriters' Guild
- Most Recommended Screenplay Chan Mou Yin Anselm, Cheng Wai Kei
4. Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild Awards
- Best Actor Michael Hui
- Best Actress Michelle Wai
- Best Supporting Actor Tommy Chu
5. The 31st Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards
- Films of Merit
6. The 19th Edition of Asian Pop-Up Cinema
- Extraordinary Actors Award Michelle Wai
7. The 16th Golden Lotus Awards (Macau International Movie Television Festival)
- Best Director Chan Mou Yin Anselm
- Best Actor Dayo Wong
- Best Actress Michelle Wai
8. The 61st Asia Pacific Film Festival
- Best Director Chan Mou Yin Anselm
- Best Actress Michelle Wai
- Best Film Editing William Chang Suk Ping, Curran Pang
- Best Art Direction Yiu Hon Man
9. The 39th Huading Awards
- Best Chinese Film and Television Actress-Michelle Wai
10. The 5th New Era International Film Festival Golden Flowering Awards
- Best Actress -Michelle Wai
About AMTD Group
AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.
About AMTD IDEA Group
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.
About AMTD Digital Inc.
AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.
About World Media and Entertainment
World Media and Entertainment, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. WME comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.
