BizClik Media Unveils March Editions of Technology, AI & Cyber Magazines

The latest editions of Technology Magazine , AI Magazine , and Cyber Magazine feature exclusive insights from executives at Vodafone, Capgemini, Green Mountain AS, CrowdStrike, and more.

LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing digital media company, has launched the March editions of its flagship publications: Technology Magazine , AI Magazine , and Cyber Magazine . These industry-leading titles continue to provide in-depth analysis, thought leadership, and exclusive interviews with top executives shaping the future of technology.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition explores Trump's presidency and its impact on tech, AI's growing role in motorsport, and the battle between technology and carbon emissions.

Key highlights include:

Top 10 Technology Events in 2025 - a must-read for industry leaders.

- a must-read for industry leaders. Executive Insights - Christina Shim, CSO at Microsoft , on leveraging tech to advance sustainability goals.

- , on leveraging tech to advance sustainability goals. AI in Motorsport - Andrea Falleni at Capgemini on how AI is driving dominance in motorsport.

- on how AI is driving dominance in motorsport. Company Spotlight - Salesforce: Revolutionising CRM with AI leadership .

- . Industry Leaders - featuring insights from Sam M. (NSW Government), Paul Greenley (Vodafone), Silviu Catalin B. (Evobits IT), and Abdulbary Atassi (Zamil Industrial).

AI Magazine

This edition focuses on the top women in AI and the transformative technologies accelerating innovation across industries.

Additional features include:

Top 10 Women in AI - celebrating the industry's most influential women.

- celebrating the industry's most influential women. AI in Enterprise - insights from Steven Webb, CTIO UK at Capgemini .

- insights from . Industry Leaders - featuring Aatish Dedhia (Zycus), Paul Greenley (Vodafone), Simon Blackburn (Green Mountain AS), Sriramkumar Kumaresan (Cognizant), Charmaine Valmonte (Aboitiz Group), Silviu Catalin B. (Evobits IT), and Karen Holmes (Brightcove).

Cyber Magazine

This month's edition examines cybersecurity leadership and strategies for tackling AI-driven threats and evolving regulations.

Key highlights include:

Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity - recognising leading female cybersecurity professionals.

- recognising leading female cybersecurity professionals. Exclusive Cover Interview - Adam Meyers from CrowdStrike , discussing next-generation cybersecurity.

- , discussing next-generation cybersecurity. Industry Leaders - insights from Sam M. (NSW Government), Sriramkumar Kumaresan (Cognizant), Charmaine Valmonte (Aboitiz Group), and Karen Holmes (Brightcove).

About BizClik

BizClik is a leading digital media company, producing industry-specific insights across multiple global sectors, including Technology, AI, FinTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Data Centres, Cybersecurity, and Sustainability.

For daily industry news and in-depth analysis, visit: https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

