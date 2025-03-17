Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2025 16:30 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media Unveils March Editions of Technology, AI & Cyber Magazines

Finanznachrichten News

The latest editions of Technology Magazine, AI Magazine, and Cyber Magazine feature exclusive insights from executives at Vodafone, Capgemini, Green Mountain AS, CrowdStrike, and more.

LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing digital media company, has launched the March editions of its flagship publications: Technology Magazine, AI Magazine, and Cyber Magazine. These industry-leading titles continue to provide in-depth analysis, thought leadership, and exclusive interviews with top executives shaping the future of technology.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition explores Trump's presidency and its impact on tech, AI's growing role in motorsport, and the battle between technology and carbon emissions.

Key highlights include:

  • Top 10 Technology Events in 2025 - a must-read for industry leaders.
  • Executive Insights - Christina Shim, CSO at Microsoft, on leveraging tech to advance sustainability goals.
  • AI in Motorsport - Andrea Falleni at Capgemini on how AI is driving dominance in motorsport.
  • Company Spotlight - Salesforce: Revolutionising CRM with AI leadership.
  • Industry Leaders - featuring insights from Sam M. (NSW Government), Paul Greenley (Vodafone), Silviu Catalin B. (Evobits IT), and Abdulbary Atassi (Zamil Industrial).

AI Magazine

This edition focuses on the top women in AI and the transformative technologies accelerating innovation across industries.

Additional features include:

  • Top 10 Women in AI - celebrating the industry's most influential women.
  • AI in Enterprise - insights from Steven Webb, CTIO UK at Capgemini.
  • Industry Leaders - featuring Aatish Dedhia (Zycus), Paul Greenley (Vodafone), Simon Blackburn (Green Mountain AS), Sriramkumar Kumaresan (Cognizant), Charmaine Valmonte (Aboitiz Group), Silviu Catalin B. (Evobits IT), and Karen Holmes (Brightcove).

Cyber Magazine

This month's edition examines cybersecurity leadership and strategies for tackling AI-driven threats and evolving regulations.

Key highlights include:

  • Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity - recognising leading female cybersecurity professionals.
  • Exclusive Cover Interview - Adam Meyers from CrowdStrike, discussing next-generation cybersecurity.
  • Industry Leaders - insights from Sam M. (NSW Government), Sriramkumar Kumaresan (Cognizant), Charmaine Valmonte (Aboitiz Group), and Karen Holmes (Brightcove).

About BizClik

BizClik is a leading digital media company, producing industry-specific insights across multiple global sectors, including Technology, AI, FinTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Data Centres, Cybersecurity, and Sustainability.

For daily industry news and in-depth analysis, visit: https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-unveils-march-editions-of-technology-ai--cyber-magazines-302403243.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.