MPress Records: Rachael Sage Announces Tour and Timely New Single Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Acclaimed MPress Records recording artist Rachael Sage is set to unveil her latest full-length studio album later this year, with the title track and first single, "Canopy", arriving in mid-May alongside a stunning music video. Set for release later this year, Canopy is a collection of songs that feel like a refuge-woven from resilience, longing, and the irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places. At its heart is the title track and first single, an anthem that folds itself around the listener like a reassuring embrace.

Wrapped in lush instrumentation - bolstered by Sage's longtime band The Sequins - and one of Sage's most unforgettable melodies, "Canopy" is a song of quiet strength and radical inclusivity. Fans of Bob Dylan, Sinéad O'Connor, and Alanis Morissette will find much to love in its poetic storytelling and soul-stirring chorus. Blending shimmering folk-pop melodies, cinematic strings, and a chorus that soars with a message of empathy, "Canopy" speaks to the strength found in compassion. It's for the ones who keep showing up, holding space for others, and sheltering those they love.

Music is at its most powerful when shared, and Sage is bringing Canopy to life onstage with her trio, Rachael Sage & The Sequins, featuring renowned violinist Kelly Halloran (Lainey Wilson, Michael Franti) and Will Wilde, a fast-rising blues-rock harmonica player (Walter Trout). A highlight of the tour will be a special night at The Troubadour in London, where Sage will be joined by surprise guests - to be revealed closer to the show. She and her band will also be appearing at The Great Escape Festival, with exact performance details to be announced soon.

Sage has built a reputation as an electrifying live performer, gracing stages across the world. She has shared the spotlight with legends including Imelda May, Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins, with whom she recorded a critically acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless". Most recently, she has opened for the likes of Lulu, Will Young, and Hue and Cry, including two sold-out shows at Manchester RNCM Theatre and Gateshead Glasshouse as part of Hue and Cry's 40th Anniversary Tour. Her festival appearances have spanned from SXSW and Edinburgh Fringe to Pride in London and The Great Escape, consistently captivating audiences with her distinctive mix of folk, Americana, and pop.

Sage's recent albums, The Other Side and its companion collection, Another Side have cemented her reputation as a masterful storyteller and genre-blending artist. Released in 2023, The Other Side is a deeply introspective and sonically rich album that embraces the warm, classic textures of 70s and 80s folk-pop, while exploring themes of resilience, transformation, and hope. With guest vocals from Howard Jones, along with contributions from Jack Petruzzelli (Patti Smith), Russ Johnson (Elvis Costello), and James Mastro (Ian Hunter), the record offers a lush, deeply moving listening experience.

Building upon that deeply personal collection, Sage later released Another Side, a reimagining of select tracks from The Other Side with a raw, intimate, and stripped-down approach. Featuring collaborations with folk luminaries like Crys Matthews, Amy Speace, and Grace Pettis, Another Side showcases Sage's gift for reinvention, as she reinterprets her own work - alongside covers of Yazoo's "Only You" and Maria McKee's "Breathe" - through a more acoustic, soul-baring lens.

With Canopy, Sage continues this journey of storytelling, reinvention, and emotional connection, offering listeners yet another beautifully crafted, deeply heartfelt collection of songs. Due for release in late summer or early fall, the album promises to be one of her most soulful and thought-provoking works yet.

Tour Dates

(please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing US & UK tour dates)

19 March - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI *

20 March - SPACE - Evanston, IL *

10 April - The Bitter End - New York, NY

13 May - The Troubadour - London, UK

15-16 - May The Great Escape - Brighton, UK

18 May - Holmfirth Tavern - Holmfirth, UK

22 May - Speakeasy @ Harbour View - Sunderland, UK

24 May - Mojo's Music Cafe - Scarborough, UK

29 May - Prohibition Studios - Liverpool, UK

30 May - Forty-Five Vinyl Cafe - York, UK

31 May - Wrecking Ball Arts - Hull, UK

1 June - Percy's Cafe Bar - Whitchurch, UK

* supporting Marshall Crenshaw

