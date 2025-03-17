LogoTags Sponsors 2025 AJGA Simplify Boys Championship

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Supports Event with a Donation

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) custom promotional products division, LogoTags, proudly extended its support to the 2025 American Junior Golf Association's Simplify Boys Championship. This event was held at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas from February 14th-17th. This tournament has been consistently ranked among the top three in the world for the highest level of junior golf competitors. Proceeds from the event will support vital initiatives within the military community including the Mighty Oaks Foundation.

LogoTags sponsors AJGA Simplify Boys 2025 Championship



The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. LogoTags has been a proud sponsor of this event for the past 10 years. The Simplify Boys Championship is in its 17th year. The goal of the tournament is to provide one of the best competitive golf championships and a memorable experience for all participants. Each year Christine Dernick, Tournament Chairman, researches the names and bios of 72 fallen heroes for the junior participants to carry on their golf bags with military dog tags. LogoTags President Bill Taubner notes, "It is an honor to continue our support of the Simplify Boys Championship and their recognition of the United Sates Military's fallen heroes. Each of these service members made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and it is important we recognize this."

Beyond philanthropic endeavors, LogoTags is renowned for delivering premium-quality products at competitive prices, coupled with unparalleled customer service. Logotags is a leader in military challenge coins and custom challenge coins. The family-owned business has been making custom challenge coins for decades and has supplied them to all branches of the U.S. military and public servants around the world. Their comprehensive range of custom promotional items also includes custom dog tags, challenge coins, golf products, poker chips, race medals, jewelry, lapel pins, patches and more. We also offer custom apparel and t-shirts, all screen printed and embroidered at our Mount Vernon, NY, factory.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, patches, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

