Spanish startup BlueSolar has unveiled a patented PV-CSP system that combines hybrid panels and thermal storage to deliver uninterrupted solar power. The technology uses optical light filters to generate electricity and capture heat for storage or steam, targeting large-scale plants in high-solar-resource markets. From pv magazine Spain Spain-based engineering firm Ghenova Ingeniería and Seville-based BlueSolar, a joint venture with Capsun, a spinoff of the defunct Abengoa Solar, have patented a PV and concentrated solar power (CSP) system after years of research with Spanish technology centers, ...

