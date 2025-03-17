AeroBot Robotic ASRS Complements Existing Market-Leading Shuttle Technology, Targets Companies That Need High-Density ASRS for Greenfield and Brownfield Expansion

KNAPP, the reliable technology partner for value chain innovation, is proud to be showcasing the AeroBot at ProMat 2025. This North American AeroBot debut comes on the heels of winning the prestigious 'Best Product Award' at LogiMAT 2025, the International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management in Stuttgart, Germany.

AeroBot's 3D system offers exceptional flexibility, with a simple and modular setup that is optimized for storage density.

KNAPP CEO Gerald Hofer proudly commented, "The AeroBot system is another milestone in our long line of innovations. As with any other development, the AeroBot is a result of contemporary market drivers and the needs of our customers. Currently, solutions that provide an easier start to automation and are flexible enough to adapt rapidly to market conditions are popular. It's important to look at these needs on the basis of an overall concept instead of just isolated technologies. This is exactly what our main focus at KNAPP has been in the past years and we now have the broadest portfolio of technologies on the market."

The AeroBot's capabilities in delivering high-density storage and retrieval solutions perfectly complement KNAPP's industry leading Evo Shuttle, renowned for its high performance. Uniquely, the AeroBot seamlessly integrates with other technologies from the KNAPP portfolio, including ergonomic goods-to-person workstations, picking robots, pocket sorter systems, and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

While the Evo Shuttle is the high-performance system designed to solve the most complex tasks, AeroBot's 3D system offers exceptional flexibility, with a simple and modular setup that is optimized for storage density. Designed to operate at heights up to 12 meters, it leverages spec-built buildings and offers delivery within short lead times. It also utilizes simple floor guidance methodologies for product delivery to order pickers, avoiding the high maintenance and complex guidance systems currently on the market.

According to Jusuf Buzimkic, Chief Sales Officer of KNAPP North America, "The utilization of standardized components ensures easy installation, while its low space requirements and flexible rack construction options allow seamless integration into both new and existing buildings. It's an ideal solution for businesses looking to scale their operations and accommodate peak seasons without compromising performance."

Christoph Gailberger, Portfolio Manager of Storage Systems at KNAPP, added, "By leveraging innovative friction drive technology and multi-directional movement, AeroBot can efficiently navigate and operate within any storage environment. It operates independently, accessing all areas of the system autonomously without relying on lines for navigation. The latest battery technology and flexible charging configuration, together with fire regulation compliance, make our new AeroBot a highly competitive choice in this market."

KNAPP is the reliable technology partner for value chain innovation. Headquartered in Austria with 49 subsidiaries worldwide, KNAPP provides proven software and hardware solutions for intelligent logistics automation, from production and distribution to point of sale. A collaborative approach and excellent service position KNAPP as a trusted, stable partner for success in healthcare, retail, fashion and apparel, food retail, wholesale, manufacturing, or ecommerce.

ProMat 2025 is the premier event for manufacturing and supply chain professionals, offering a comprehensive showcase of the latest innovations in material handling, logistics, and supply chain solutions. Held from March 17-20, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, ProMat 2025 will feature over 1,000 exhibitors specializing in automation, robotics, AI, and sustainable logistics solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, participate in expert-led seminars, and network with industry leaders.

