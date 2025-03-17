Northern Ireland turned down 16. 9% of its solar in 2024, up from 7. 9% in 2023. Preliminary data published by EirGrid, Ireland's transmission system operator (TSO), shows that Northern Ireland's total dispatch down rate - the percentage of renewable energy curtailed and constrained - was 25. 5% in 2024. Wind was the main contributor to this figure, but even when it was taken out, the numbers for solar show a doubling of dispatch down rates between 2023 and 2024. In 2023, Northern Ireland's solar curtailment was 7. 9%; in 2024 it more than doubled to 16. 9%. Most of this percentage - 15. 6% ...

