The "Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs in EU Countries 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This document provides analysis of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) for EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.
For each country, it provides the major MNOs and MVNOs that have operations. The document also includes information on the services offered by each operator, such as mobile, internet, fixed, fiber, TV, packages, IT services, mobile payment services, cloud, security, smart home, data and IoT, and WiFi. It also includes analysis of the frequency bands used by network operators within each EU country.
Select Report Findings:
- Market Structure: Most EU countries exhibit a similar market structure, typically with 3-4 major MNOs dominating the market and a varying number of MVNOs operating on their networks.
- Major MNOs: Several major MNOs have a significant presence across multiple EU countries, including A1, Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile), Orange, Vodafone, and Telia.
- MVNOs: The number and diversity of MVNOs vary across countries, with some markets having a larger presence of MVNOs offering specialized services or targeting niche demographics.
- Service Offerings: While most MNOs offer a comprehensive suite of services, including mobile, internet, and TV, MVNOs often focus on specific offerings like mobile plans with international calling or data-centric plans.
- 5G Deployment: 5G deployment is progressing across EU countries, with major MNOs actively investing in and expanding their 5G networks.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Country Specific Insights
3. EU MNO and MVNO Market
4. Detailed Analysis
4.1. Austria
4.1.1. MNOs
4.1.2. MVNOs
4.1.3. Market Dynamics
4.1.4. Frequency Bands
4.2. Belgium
4.2.1. MNOs
4.2.2. MVNOs
4.2.3. Market Dynamics
4.2.4. Frequency Bands
4.3. Bulgaria
4.3.1. MNOs
4.3.2. MVNOs
4.3.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.4. Frequency Bands
4.4. Croatia
4.4.1. MNOs
4.4.2. MVNOs
4.4.3. Market Dynamics
4.4.4. Frequency Bands
4.5. Czech Republic
4.5.1. MNOs
4.5.2. MVNOs
4.5.3. Market Dynamics
4.5.4. Frequency Bands
4.6. Denmark
4.6.1. MNOs
4.6.2. MVNOs
4.6.3. Market Dynamics
4.6.4. Frequency Bands
4.7. Estonia
4.7.1. MNOs
4.7.2. MVNOs
4.7.3. Market Dynamics
4.7.4. Frequency Bands
4.8. Finland
4.8.1. MNOs
4.8.2. MVNOs
4.8.3. Market Dynamics
4.8.4. Frequency Bands
4.9. France
4.9.1. MNOs
4.9.2. MVNOs
4.9.3. Market Dynamics
4.9.4. Frequency Bands
4.10. Germany
4.10.1. MNOs
4.10.2. MVNOs
4.10.3. Market Dynamics
4.10.4. Frequency Bands
4.11. Greece
4.11.1. MNOs
4.11.2. MVNOs
4.11.3. Market Dynamics
4.11.4. Frequency Bands
4.12. Hungary
4.12.1. MNOs
4.12.2. MVNOs
4.12.3. Market Dynamics
4.12.4. Frequency Bands
4.13. Ireland
4.13.1. MNOs
4.13.2. MVNOs
4.13.3. Market Dynamics
4.13.4. Frequency Bands
4.14. Italy
4.14.1. MNOs
4.14.2. MVNOs
4.14.3. Market Dynamics
4.14.4. Frequency Bands
4.15. Latvia
4.15.1. MNOs
4.15.2. MVNOs
4.15.3. Market Dynamics
4.15.4. Frequency Bands
4.16. Lithuania
4.16.1. MNOs
4.16.2. MVNOs
4.16.3. Market Dynamics
4.16.4. Frequency Bands
4.17. Malta
4.17.1. MNOs
4.17.2. MVNOs
4.17.3. Market Dynamics
4.17.4. Frequency Bands
4.18. Netherlands
4.18.1. MNOs
4.18.2. MVNOs
4.18.3. Market Dynamics
4.18.4. Frequency Bands
4.19. Poland
4.19.1. MNOs
4.19.2. MVNOs
4.19.3. Market Dynamics
4.19.4. Frequency Bands
4.20. Portugal
4.20.1. MNOs
4.20.2. MVNOs
4.20.3. Market Dynamics
4.20.4. Frequency Bands
4.21. Romania
4.21.1. MNOs
4.21.2. MVNOs
4.21.3. Market Dynamics
4.21.4. Frequency Bands
4.22. Slovakia
4.22.1. MNOs
4.22.2. MVNOs
4.22.3. Market Dynamics
4.22.4. Frequency Bands
4.23. Spain
4.23.1. MNOs
4.23.2. MVNOs
4.23.3. Market Dynamics
4.23.4. Frequency Bands
4.24. Sweden
4.24.1. MNOs
4.24.2. MVNOs
4.24.3. Market Dynamics
4.24.4. Frequency Bands
5. Overall Market Summary
Companies Featured
- 1&1 Drillisch
- 3 (Drei)
- 48
- 4ka
- A1
- Aldi Talk
- Altice Portugal (MEO)
- Amena
- Ben
- bob
- Bouygues Telecom
- BT Group (EE)
- Budget Mobiel
- Carrefour Mobile
- CBB Mobil
- Cellnex Telecom
- Clear Mobile
- Comviq
- Congstar
- CoopVoce
- Cosmote
- Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile)
- DIGI
- Digi Mobil
- DNA
- Edpnet Mobile
- EDUCOM
- eety
- eir
- Elisa
- Ello Mobile
- Fastweb Mobile
- Fello
- freenet Funk
- GoMo
- goood
- Halebop
- Hallon
- ho. Mobile
- Hollandsnieuwe
- HoT
- Iliad
- Jazztel
- Jim Mobile
- Kena Mobile
- KPN
- La Poste Mobile
- Lebara
- Lidl Connect
- LMT
- Lowi
- Lycamobile
- M:tel
- Mobile Vikings
- Moi Mobiili
- nju mobile
- NOS
- NOWO
- NRJ Mobile
- O2 Fer
- Orange
- Penny Mobile
- Pepephone
- Play
- Plus
- PosteMobile
- Prixtel
- Proximus
- Red Bull MOBILE
- S-Budget Mobile
- Scarlet
- SFR
- SIMon Mobile
- Simpel
- Simyo
- spusu
- T-Mobile na karte
- Tele2
- Telecom Italia (TIM)
- Telefonica (O2, Movistar)
- Telenet Mobile
- Telenor
- Telia
- Telmore
- Tesco Mobile
- Tiscali Mobile
- Tuenti
- UPC Mobile
- Very Mobile
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
- Vodafone CU
- Wind Tre
- yesss!
- Youfone (now Yoin)
