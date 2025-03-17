Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital: Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for February 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) remained at a similar level and was EUR 0.6826 at the end of February 2025 (0.6834 as of 31 January 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 98.0 million (EUR 98.1 million as of 31 January 2025). The EPRA NRV as of 28 February 2025 stood at EUR 0.7266 per unit.

In February 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund remained at EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in January 2025). In February the Fund signed an agreement with IWG to open a co-working concept SPACES in the area of 1,800 sq. m. on the third floor of Europa shopping center. Opening is planned in the beginning of 2026.

At the end of February 2025, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 8.3 million (31 January 2025: EUR 8.8 million).

As of 28 February 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 255.0 million (31 January 2025: EUR 255.4 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.