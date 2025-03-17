This year's KEY - The Energy Transition Expo, Europe's second-largest solar trade show, highlighted the rapid growth of Italy's PV market and its expanding international reach. From pv magazine Italy More than 1,000 exhibitors attended KEY - The Energy Transition Expo in Rimini, northern Italy, from March 5 to March 8, marking a 20% increase from last year, with international exhibitors making up 30% of the total. "We have seen the number of Spanish and British visitors is increasing, but also those from the African continent," a spokesperson from International Exhibition Group Spa, the fair ...

