BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The Company's NAV decreased by 1.6% in February 2025, underperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return) which decreased by 1.0% (performance figures in GBP). The mining sector experienced a difficult month, as equities fell despite a favourable environment of increasing commodity prices. Persistent cost inflation, though slowing, and rising capital expenditures have reduced cash distributions, leading to underwhelming equity performance. Additionally, the recent reporting season revealed disappointment in cash flow generation among larger mining companies, resulting in lower dividend payouts, with payout ratios at the lower end of ranges. Broader equity markets also struggled, with the MSCI All Country World Index falling by 0.6% over the month. Performance in the commodities sector was mixed: iron ore (62% Fe) prices fell by 1.4%, while nickel and copper prices rose by 4.6% and 1.8%, respectively. In the precious metals space, the gold price increased by 1.5%, whereas the silver price decreased by 1.2%. U.S. President Trump implemented tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, which spurred uncertainty in the sector around potential retaliations and led to higher domestic prices for commodities. China's manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 in February from 49.1 in January 2025, indicating increased activity. Strategy and Outlook Near term, we expect performance to be driven by tariffs, protectionist measures and China stimulus and the resulting impact on demand. Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand. Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is constrained. Mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent M&A activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. Other issues restricting supply include cases of governments closing mines, permitting issues and a general lack of shovel-ready projects. Turning to the companies, balance sheets in the sector are very strong relative to history. Despite this, valuations are low relative to historic averages and relative to broader equity markets.