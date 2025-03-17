Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B1YQ7219
Issuer Name
Third Point Investors Limited
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Third Point LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|Third Point Advisors II L.L.C.
|Delaware
|United States
|Daniel Loeb
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P.
|George Town
|Cayman Islands
|Vidacos Nominees Limited
|London
|UK
|Chase Nominees Limited
|London
|UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-Mar-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Mar-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|15.003741
|0.000000
|15.003741
|4356423
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|11.577998
|0.000000
|11.577998
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GG00B1YQ7219
|4356423
|15.003741
|Sub Total 8.A
|4356423
|15.003741%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Daniel Loeb
|Third Point Advisors II L.L.C.
|13.176287
|13.176287%
|Daniel Loeb
|Daniel Loeb
|1.827455
|1.827455%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Following the finalization of the 2022 Exchange Facility on 31st March 2022 and the latest cancellation of shares announced on 13th March, the total number of Third Point Investor Limited (the "Company") shares in issue is 29,035,578. As a consequence, the percent of voting rights held by the three parties controlled by Third Point LLC crossed above 15%. In accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme, any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Master Fund LP (the "Master Partnership") until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end. Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors. The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month.
12. Date of Completion
17-Mar-25
13. Place Of Completion
New York, USA