Modula Inc., a leading manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval solutions, officially launches Flexibox, a high-speed, scalable, automated storage solution designed to enhance order fulfillment efficiency and flexibility for businesses across various industries.

Franklin, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Modula Inc., a leading manufacturer of automated storage and retrieval solutions, announces the official launch of Modula Flexibox, its latest innovation in automated storage and retrieval systems. Unveiled at ProMat 2025 (March 17-20) in Chicago, IL, Flexibox is now available to businesses looking to potentially enhance order fulfillment operations with high-speed picking and scalable automation. Designed for retail, e-commerce, automotive, and distribution industries, Flexibox enables companies to streamline warehouse operations with no disruption to existing workflows.





How Flexibox Works

Built on Vertical Lift Module (VLM) technology, Flexibox is designed for maximum efficiency, featuring a central elevator with a telescopic fork capable of retrieving up to nine bins simultaneously. Integrated with advanced WMS software, Flexibox groups multiple order references within a single tray, minimizing operator wait times and accelerating order fulfillment.

When an order is received, Flexibox analyzes all order lines and retrieves the required bins using its central elevator. These bins are placed on a service tray that is delivered directly to the picking bay, allowing operators to complete multiple order lines in a single cycle. While one tray is being processed, the system simultaneously prepares the next one, ensuring an uninterrupted workflow and maintaining a high-speed picking rate.

Flexibox offers flexibility with internal and external bay configurations, available in single or dual delivery levels to suit various operational needs. The internal bay optimizes floor space, making it ideal for compact environments, while the external bay maximizes picking speed. A single delivery level ensures ergonomic picking at an optimal height, while the dual delivery level aims to enhance efficiency for high-demand workflows.

With Smart Preparation, Flexibox automates order processing during idle periods by pre-arranging trays in advance. Controlled by WMS, the system prepares "ready-to-pick" trays based on incoming orders, reducing waiting times and streamlining workflows. Additionally, Flexibox maximizes vertical storage, reaching heights of up to 65 feet, accommodating hundreds of bins while freeing up valuable floor space.

What Sets Flexibox Apart

Flexibox has been designed with the aim to meet the growing demand for faster, more efficient order fulfillment while keeping automation accessible to businesses of all sizes.

"Flexibox represents a major step forward in high-speed order fulfillment," said David Lind, Sales Director of Modula Inc. "Designed to adapt to the ever-changing needs of modern warehouses, it allows businesses to automate efficiently, scale flexibly, and increase picking throughput without major infrastructure changes."



Some of its key potential benefits include:

High-Speed Picking - Handles up to 180 bins per hour , aiming to increase throughput and reducing order processing times.

- Handles up to , aiming to increase throughput and reducing order processing times. Scalable & Flexible - Flexibox allows companies to automate at own pace, without requiring major facility modifications.

- Flexibox allows companies to automate at own pace, without requiring major facility modifications. Optimized Space Utilization - Compact footprint with vertical storage capabilities , maximizing warehouse efficiency.

- Compact footprint with , maximizing warehouse efficiency. Ergonomic & User-Friendly - Designed for improved operator experience , aiming for ease of use and reducing strain during picking operations.

- Designed for improved , aiming for ease of use and reducing strain during picking operations. Seamless Integration - Fully compatible with Modula WMS and other warehouse automation systems, including conveyors, AMRs, and AGVs.

Modula's Legacy of Innovation

The launch of Flexibox is the latest milestone in Modula's ongoing commitment to developing solutions that respond to the evolving needs of modern warehouses.

"With Flexibox, we are providing a dynamic solution that addresses modern warehouse challenges," said Orfeo Finocchi, CEO of Modula Inc. "It is designed to be scalable, efficient, and seamlessly integrated into existing operations, ensuring companies can meet growing demands without the burden of costly overhauls or long downtimes."

Over the past few years, Modula has introduced several groundbreaking technologies:

2021 - Modula Climate Control and Clean Room for specialized temperature and environment-sensitive applications.

- for specialized temperature and environment-sensitive applications. 2022 - Modula Horizontal Carousel and an updated version of the Modula Lift .

- and an . 2022-2024 - Modula Next for ultra-precise picking and Modula Pallet for safe, ground-level pallet handling.

What's Next

For individuals who couldn't attend the initial product showcase, Modula is offering live webinars, on-site visits, and additional demo opportunities to demonstrate the capabilities of Flexibox. Businesses interested in high-speed, flexible automation are encouraged to explore how this solution can potentially enhance operations.

Learn More & Book a Demo

Visit Modula Flexibox for full details.

Visit Modula for more automation solutions.

About Modula

Modula is a leading manufacturer of automated storage solutions, designed to optimize space and aiming to improve picking and storage operations for any industrial sector or environment. Modula vertical lift module (VLM) line maximizes the storage potential of high-ceiling facilities, securing items in enclosed units up to 54 feet tall. The horizontal carousels are ideal for low-ceiling environments, as well as those seeking maximum throughput. For both solutions, automated delivery aims to increase productivity and operators from unnecessary bending, walking, and reaching for parts.



Today, Modula counts on more than 30,000 customers around the world and 4 production plants in Italy, the US (Lewiston, Maine & Franklin, Ohio), and China. In addition, Modula has a network of twelve subsidiaries (located in France, UK, Spain, Poland, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, India, Singapore, Australia, Colombia, and Mexico) and more than 100 authorized dealers worldwide. This offers a local presence to clients, allowing the company to serve all markets in a personal and timely manner.

